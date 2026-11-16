Inox Wind: 42% fall in Q2 PAT, margin squeeze hammers stock by 10%

Inox Wind share price: Shares of Shares of Inox Wind fell more than 10 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The stock opened lower at ₹62.20 and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹57.70 on the NSE.

Monday's decline marked the stock's fourth consecutive session of losses, during which it has fallen more than 13 per cent.

Inox Wind shares have remained under pressure over the past year. According to NSE data, the stock has declined 52 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 3.5 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index. In one year, the stock has shed 61 per cent, against a 2.5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

As of 1:40 PM, Inox Wind shares were trading 8.3 per cent lower at ₹59.02 on the NSE. Inox Wind Q2 results

According to an exchange filing, Inox Wind reported a 42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹69 crore in the September quarter due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025 was ₹121 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty around 25,200; Nifty FMCG rises 1% The company's total expenses rose to ₹1,275 crore in the quarter from ₹993 crore in the same period a year ago. Inox Wind gets target cut from ICICI Sec The firm's total income also rose to ₹1,378 crore in the quarter from ₹1,162 crore a year ago.The company's total expenses rose to ₹1,275 crore in the quarter from ₹993 crore in the same period a year ago.

Post earnings, ICICI Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating, but lowered the target price to ₹85 from ₹120.

The brokerage said that Inox Wind reported a muted quarter. Ebitda margin contracted 520 bps Y-o-Y to 15.1 per cent, largely on account of raw material inflation, which led to Ebitda of ₹200 crore, down 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Inox Wind has discontinued some orders as a part of its strategic realignment, resulting in an OB of 3.8GW in Q2FY27. This inflow was largely driven by a 1,500MW order from Inox Clean (group company), which may be executed over the next 3–4 years. This has improved execution visibility over the next 3–4 years and could substantially boost execution growth over the next 1–2 years.

The brokerage expects Inox Wind's margins to recover as newer orders move into execution.

Meanwhile, JM Financial noted that the management has guided for revenue of ₹7,500 crore and Ebitda margin of 20 per cent for FY28. Earlier, in Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, management strongly maintained FY27 guidance of 70–75 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue and Ebitda margin of 20–22 per cent, which now seems unlikely.

The brokerage estimates 20–22 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue with 18–19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in margin, both during FY27 and FY28.