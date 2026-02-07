PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 7: Commemorating a monumental century of nation-building and selfless service, the feature film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is officially set for a nationwide theatrical release on February 19, 2026. This cinematic journey provides a definitive look into the 100-year evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), honoring the countless individuals who dedicated their lives to the welfare and cultural integrity of Bharat. The film aims to offer an authentic glimpse into the organization's core values, internal discipline, and its historical role in shaping the socio-political fabric of the country since its inception in 1925.

The film is brought to life by a dedicated team of creators committed to telling this historic story. Directed by Aashish Mall and based on a concept by Anil Dhanpat Agarwal, the project features the significant involvement of Associate Producer Pavan Sindhi, whose role has been instrumental in bringing this vision to the silver screen. Produced by Vir Kapur under Ada 360 Degree LLP, with Kabir Sadanand as Associate Producer and Aashish Tiwari as Co-Producer, the film highlights the collective consciousness that has driven the Sangh's mission for a century.