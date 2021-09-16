Runaya wins two prestigious awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Runaya, one of India's fastest growing manufacturing start-ups, has won two distinguished accolades recognizing its disruptive business model and pioneering people practices initiatives.

The company has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Innovation in Energy & Sustainability category at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and also been conferred with the 'Work Diversity & Inclusion' award at the 2021 Asian Leadership Awards.

Annanya Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Runaya said, "We at Runaya are elated to win these prestigious awards as it reaffirms our faith in what we have set out to do. We are as committed to disrupting the linear economy model currently existing in the resources industry as we are towards breaking the glass ceiling as far as gender diversity is concerned in our sector. We would like to thank the Stevie Awards and the Asian Leadership Award for the wonderful recognition."

Runaya won the Bronze Stevie Award for its efforts towards promoting a circular economy in the resources sector. Runaya has a sustainability and metal recovery project currently operating in Jharsuguda, Odisha, where 100% of Aluminium dross is processed into value-add products.

The dross recycling plant at Jharsuguda, which is a project to provide an end-to-end green solution for recovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from aluminium smelters, addresses one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry, which relates to handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of dross in an environmentally friendly manner. The depleted dross is further used to manufacture Runaya Briquettes, which have found wide acceptance in the steel industry, resulting in a zero-waste zero-discharge process.

Runaya bagged the prestigious recognition at the 2021 Asian Leadership Awards for its efforts towards building a wholesome and diverse culture at the company. At Runaya, diversity and inclusion are business imperatives, as much as they are about fairness and societal equity. Research has also shown us that the most engaged employees are those working in an open, fair and diverse environment and has a direct impact on building a more productive work culture.

With the objective of establishing gender diversity across all levels, Runaya has a stated policy of employing women in majority across all of its functions and areas of operation. Currently, Runaya has a women workforce that is 55% of its entire staff strength, which is hitherto unheard of in the metals and mining space, not only in India but globally as well.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)