VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate brands, has announced the launch of Rustomjee Cliff Tower, an ultra-luxury residential development at the highest point of the Mount Mary precinct in Bandra. Located within one of the city's most heritage-rich and supply-constrained neighbourhoods, the project introduces a rare collection of expansive residences overlooking the Arabian Sea, Bandra Bay, and the Mumbai skyline. A niche landmark tower rising with distinction, Cliff Tower is a low-density, design-led development offering a limited inventory of 4 and 5 BHK residences. With only a handful of residences and just two homes per floor, the project delivers an exclusive living environment, complete with semi-private lift lobbies and panoramic views of the sea and the city, a rarity in Bandra's mature urban fabric.

Designed by Sanjay Puri Architects, with interiors by Patty Mak and landscape design by Kunal Maniar Associates, Cliff Tower reflects a philosophy of quiet luxury, where space, light, proportion, and restraint define the experience. The building form responds directly to the site's triangular geometry, unlocking wider viewing angles while maintaining a restrained silhouette that respects the heritage-sensitive Mount Mary context. A majority of the inventory is oriented toward prime sea-facing directions, reinforcing the project's niche positioning. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "Mount Mary is one of Mumbai's most established and culturally significant neighbourhoods. Any development here must justify its presence. With Cliff Tower, our approach has been deliberate and disciplined, to build homes that respect the character of the precinct while offering a truly differentiated living experience.

We have consciously chosen a low-density format. In a location like Bandra, space, privacy and uninterrupted views are increasingly rare. Rather than maximise volume, we prioritised proportion, natural light, and long-term livability. The design responds to the site, not the other way around. At Rustomjee, we believe longevity is the ultimate measure of luxury. Cliff Tower reflects our conviction that truly valuable real estate is defined not by excess, but by clarity of design, integrity of execution, and its ability to remain relevant over time. We see this as a landmark that will quietly hold its place on Mount Mary for decades to come."

Residences at Cliff Tower include expansive 4 BHK homes ranging from ~2700 sq. ft., as well as 5 BHK residences and duplexes exceeding 4,300 sq. ft., many of which open onto deep sundecks offering near 270-degree views of the Arabian Sea. Living and dining spaces are oriented toward the sea, while bedrooms are positioned along the perimeter to maximise light and openness. Dedicated foyers, separate service entries and generous floor-to-floor heights further enhance the residential experience. The arrival experience is designed to establish a feeling of a luxury hotel. A high-ceiling entrance creates a strong first impression, complemented by French arch inspired details and natural stone finishes that add warmth and definition to the space.

Cliff Tower reflects Rustomjee's focus on long-term value through thoughtful design. Designed for families who value intimate spaces , longevity and cultural relevance, the project's limited inventory, prime setting and design-led approach make it a rare residential offering in Bandra, where creating new homes of this calibre are increasingly limited. About Rustomjee Group: Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 38 Completed Projects, 20 Ongoing Projects and 24 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Affordable to Super Premium. So far, the company has delivered over 28+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 47 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 18000+ families including re-housing 1800+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

