Ryan Group successfully hosted India's largest student-alumni networking event

You would like to read
- Ryan Group to host India's largest student - alumni networking event
- IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, and PanIIT USA organises UAC (United Against COVID) Global Virtual Summit
- Alumni Network: Wind beneath Alma-Mater's Wings
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- White Rivers Media celebrates '9 years of passion, disruption and impact'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): On Friday, November 12, 2021, Ryan Group hosted its biggest online student-alumni networking event, Alumpics powered by Univariety.
The event witnessed great success with the participation of over 15,000 high school students from across 100+ campuses. Students had the opportunity to interact with eight notable alumni from the batch of 2003 to 2019, who have created a niche for themselves in their respective fields.
Alumni from top universities like IIT-Madras, Monash University-Melbourne, SRCC-Delhi University, Christian Medical College, and more shared their transformation journeys to inspire their juniors.
The 2-hour event kicked off with a welcome keynote by Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group of Institutions. Speaking on the initiative, Pinto said, "It is great to see that Ryanites across the world will connect on one platform and exchange experiences on how current students can seek real-life guidance from their alumni to make better career choices. Our motto is Excellence in education and all-around development. With this initiative, we are reinforcing our commitment to giving the best learning opportunities for our students. We ask the Lord Almighty for his blessing over the start of this whole new concept & platform for our Ryanites."
During the event, students gained insights on the college admission process, how to crack entrance exams, the X factor in college success, mistakes to avoid during this crucial stage and more.
The alumni not only shared their journeys but also reminisced their favourite memories from school. In addition to these, students enjoyed unwinding with celebrity alumni from the music and television industry. It was definitely an evening filled with lots of learning, music and laughter.
"We are excited and pleased with the outcome. We are thankful to Ryan Group of Schools for giving us a free hand that enabled us to push our limits. The scale of the event was a first of its kind in Asia. I am proud of how our cross-functional teams came together for seamless execution along with the school's team. This is just the beginning, with our strong combination of technology and team, we will develop several exciting formats for schools to utilise their alumni asset", says Jaideep Gupta, Founder & CEO of Univariety.
The event concluded with a closing address by Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director of the Ryan Group of Institutions. She emphasized the importance of receiving real-life guidance from seniors who have been through that phase and gained success.
Given the current global situation, an event like this, that brings together thousands of students and alumni together to foster learning and growth is a huge achievement in itself.
Alumpics was much appreciated by students, parents, alumni and principals.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor