PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: S A Tech Software India Limited (NSE Emerge: SATECH), an AI-first technology consulting and digital engineering company that helps global enterprises build and scale their operations in India, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. H1 FY27 Financial Highlights ₹ in Lakh, except EPS Note: The change in the new Wage Code impacted the gratuity valuation by around ₹100 Lakh (₹1 crore) in H1 FY27. Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Manoj Joshi, Founder and Promoter, S A Tech Software India Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a strong half for SA Tech, and I am pleased with the progress we have made. Total Income grew 37% to ₹6,925 lakhs, EBITDA more than tripled to ₹271 lakhs, and we delivered a net profit compared with a loss in the same period last year.

These results already include a one-time, non-cash charge of ₹83.77 lakhs for gratuity. It arises from the revised wage definition under the new Code on Wages, 2019, which increased the salary base used to value our gratuity obligation. As required under AS 15, we have recognised the full past service cost in the Statement of Profit and Loss this period. This is a regulatory adjustment and not a recurring cost. Without it, our underlying operating performance would have been stronger still Our margins are still modest, but they are moving in the right direction as the business grows. I thank our team, clients and shareholders for making this possible.

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bharath Raj as our Chief Executive Officer. He has set up and led GCCs himself, and that experience fits well with where we want to take the business. Having led teams at Intuit India and Blackhawk Network India, he understands what global enterprises expect from their India operations, and brings strong leadership across cloud, strategy and people. I am confident that under his leadership, SA Tech is well placed for its next phase of growth." Mr. Bharath Raj, Chief Executive Officer, S A Tech Software India Limited, added: "The launch of Axiado Corporation's Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru is a good example of what SA Tech does well: helping a global technology company build its engineering presence in India, from planning through to a running centre. It is the model we now want to repeat with more clients and at a larger scale.

Global enterprises are rethinking how they build in India. They want capability centres that are AI -led from the start and trusted with core engineering work, not set up only to reduce cost. That is the space we are focused on. Since joining, my priorities have been clear: win larger GCC mandates, deepen our AI capabilities, and build on the momentum of this half." Business Highlights * Axiado GCC Launched in Bengaluru: The Company launched Axiado Corporation's Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru, formally inaugurated on April 15, 2026. The centre marks Axiado's expansion into India and adds to its global engineering footprint.

* Bharath Raj Appointed as CEO: Mr. Bharath Raj joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. He has held leadership roles at Inspera AS, Blackhawk Network India and Intuit India, including setting up and leading GCCs, and brings expertise in cloud technologies, strategic planning and people leadership. * Technology and GCC Capabilities: The Company offers end-to-end GCC setup for global enterprises building their presence in India, covering talent acquisition, infrastructure, operations management and a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. This is backed by its capabilities in AI, cloud, technology consulting, product engineering and managed services. Its specialised businesses, HonestAI, CRMTeam.ai and SAT Leasing, further extend its offering across AI, Salesforce consulting and IT infrastructure.

About S A Tech Software India Limited S A Tech Software India Limited (NSE Emerge: SATECH), a subsidiary of SA Technologies Inc. (USA), is an AI-first technology consulting and digital engineering company. The Company helps global enterprises establish and scale their operations in India through end-to-end Global Capability Centre (GCC) setup, AI-led transformation, technology consulting and product engineering. It brings together technology expertise, talent capabilities and strategic advisory to support enterprise transformation, with specialised businesses in AI, Salesforce consulting and IT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.satincorp.com. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward -looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward -looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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