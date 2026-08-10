PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Saarathi Finance, an MSME-focused NBFC, recently announced the opening of its landmark 100th branch in Jagtial, Telangana. The new branch will strengthen the company's presence across northern Telangana and enhance access to timely, customer-centric financial solutions for MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and small business owners in the region. 100 th branch inaugurated in Jagtial, Telangana. Having commenced operations in April 2025, Saarathi Finance has opened the 100-branch On 3rd August 2026, underscoring its rapid growth and commitment to expanding financial inclusion. The MSME-focused NBFC provides Loan Against Property (LAP) solutions with ticket sizes ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh, helping small businesses and entrepreneurs unlock the value of their assets to fuel growth, enhance working capital, and achieve their business aspirations.

Jagtial which is 190 km north of Hyderabad, is both an agricultural and commercial center with a flourishing MSME presence. Saarathi has opened 20 branches across Telangana in the last one year and has spread its footfall in all parts of the state. Saarathi Finance has already crossed an Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 650 crore, reflecting the strong trust reposed by its customers and the company's robust growth trajectory. The company is rapidly expanding its operations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with plans to further strengthen its presence in high-potential MSME markets across India. Through its expanding branch network and customer-centric approach, Saarathi Finance aims to improve access to formal credit and empower entrepreneurs and small businesses nationwide.

Commenting on the opening of the company's 100 th branch, Mr. Vivek Bansal, Founder and CEO, said, "Reaching the 100-branch milestone and crossing an AUM of Rs. 650 crore reflects the strength of our business model and execution. As we continue to expand, our focus will remain on sustainable growth, prudent risk management, and building a technology-driven lending franchise that creates long-term value for all our stakeholders." Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Independent Director, Saarathi Finance, added, "The opening of Saarathi Finance's 100th branch in just over year, is a testament to the company's vision of combining technology, strong governance and customer-centricity to drive financial inclusion. As India continues its digital transformation, institutions that responsibly expand access to credit for MSMEs will play a pivotal role in enabling entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and contributing to sustainable economic growth."

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director of TVS Capital, said, "A hundred branches in just over a year -- this is a testament to Saarathi's leadership and team. Pace and discipline at this scale rarely go together -- Saarathi has managed both. At a company just over a year old, it speaks directly to the calibre of the people driving it. At TVS Capital, we back founders who build with ambition and rigour -- and Saarathi has shown exactly that combination from the very start. We are proud to be partners on this journey and wish the entire team continued success."

About Saarathi Finance: Saarathi Finance & Credit Pvt Ltd. is an NBFC focused on providing accessible and tailored credit solutions to MSMEs across semi-urban and rural India. With a mission to bridge the ₹44 lakh crores credit gap in the MSME sector, Saarathi combines technological innovation with a deep understanding of local markets to offer loans that meet the unique needs of small business owners. The company operates with the guiding principle: "Aap Akele Nahi Hai"- You are not alone. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)