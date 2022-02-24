Safe-O-Kid ups its offering by introducing new line of baby products for the safety and comfort of kids

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): Safe-O-Kid, India's leading baby products brand focused 100 per cent on the safety of children up to 12 years of age, has launched its new range of baby care products dedicated to the safety and comfort of children and parents.

Children are curious little beings, engaging in new experiences every day, and parents try their best to keep them out of harm's way. And to do that, it is important for parents to use products that are backed with innovation and provide everyday convenience and comfort for their growing children.

Safe-O-Kid working towards making childhood safe for children has introduced new entrants to its current portfolio of over 180 products, including a potty seat, two-wheeler safety belt, baby safety helmet, baby cutlery tableware, baby step pool and baby cot. These absolute must-haves from Safe-O-Kid are designed to ensure everyday convenience for parents and children and make every stage of the parenting journey hassle-free.

Safe-O-Kid's Potty Seat is lightweight, portable, easy to use, clean, and fits all toilet seats.

It is equipped with a plush padded seat and strong grips that can provide optimum hold to the child, allowing them to easily sit and get off the seat. The uniquely designed Safe-O-Kid Step Stool is made with non-toxic, BPA-free, PVC-free, and slip-resistant material. It adds an added layer of security, comfort, and stability to your child's feet.

Going out with your young ones can seem intimidating, especially on a two-wheeler.

Keeping this in mind, Safe-O-Kid's Safety Belt comes with a 3-point safety harness that securely straps your child to your body. The safety belt is made of durable and tear-resistant material and comes with beautiful colours and prints.

Safe-O-Kid Baby Safety Helmet can be their best bet for parents who value safety, convenience, and comfort. It provides ideal protection when toddlers learn to sit, walk, crawl, or play. Its head cushion effectively protects the baby's developing head during unexpected bumps and tumbles. In addition, its protective cap is lightweight, breathable, sweat-absorbent, and soft, suitable for children between 8 months to 5 years.

Making your child's sleeping hours cozy, Safe-O-Kid's Baby Cot is designed with air mesh on all four sides for maximum ventilation, and it comes with the addition of a bassinet layer and a mattress. With the combination of wheels and legs, it is a stable, portable cot. The Safe-o-Kid's Bamboo Fibre Baby Cutlery Tableware is non-toxic, lightweight, and easy to clean. This feeding set is specifically designed for children who are beginning to eat on their own.

Safe-O-Kid offers a complete assortment of products that help toddler's exploration journey smooth as they grow up and baby proofing homes from the safety hazards that remain unnoticed in daily life.

Safe-O-Kid is a baby-safe products brand that offers a range of baby-proofing, baby care, and other safe baby products. A highly innovative and quality-driven brand, it is always taking steps to make sure that children across India remain safe, whether at home or outside. Working tirelessly through the pandemic, the baby safety brand has managed to touch the lives of numerous parents through its unmatched service and top-notch products.

