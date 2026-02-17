Saheel Properties Unveils Luxton, Pune's First 5-Star Lifestyle Living with Office Inauguration and Bhumi Pujan - A new benchmark for luxury living in Pune

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 16: Saheel Properties recently marked an important milestone with the inauguration and Bhumi Pujan of Luxton by Saheel, its newest residential development at Wakad. The moment carried both emotional and strategic significance. It was the beginning of construction, but more importantly, it marked the launch of a new way of thinking about homes in Pune. Luxton by Saheel is not positioned as just another premium address. It represents a shift in how residential spaces are imagined, designed, and lived in. With its new brand philosophy, "Think New," Saheel Properties invites homebuyers to move beyond conventional ideas of luxury and step into a lifestyle inspired by global hospitality standards.

Designed as Pune's first true 5-star lifestyle residence, Luxton by Saheel brings the ease, comfort, and attention to detail of a luxury hotel into everyday living. It reflects the developer's long-standing belief that homes should evolve with people, not the other way around. Where everyday living feels elevated The experience at Luxton by Saheel begins the moment one arrives. The project features Pune's first 4,000 sq. ft.* grand arrival lobby, a space designed with scale and intent. It is not simply an entrance, but a transition zone that sets the tone for what lies beyond. From there, the project unfolds into a carefully planned ecosystem of spaces that balance leisure, wellness, work, and social interaction. A 5-star rooftop club offers residents a private retreat above the city, while a 5-star on-ground clubcreates opportunities to unwind, meet, and connect without leaving the premises.

Among Luxton's standout features is Pune's first Rooftop Aqua Theatre, an open-air experience that blends entertainment with architecture in a way the city has not seen before. Inside the homes, details such as designer walk-in closets and penthouse-style features across all residencesensure that luxury is not reserved for a select few, but experienced consistently across the project. Built around how people actually live Luxton by Saheel has been shaped by a clear understanding of modern lifestyles. Work, wellness, family time, and personal space often overlap today, and the project responds to this reality with thoughtful planning. Dedicated Sky Work-From-Home Pods provide quiet, focused environments for productivity, while still keeping work separate from personal living spaces. Guest Sky Suitesallow residents to host friends and family with the comfort and privacy of a hotel stay, without disrupting their own routines.

Wellness has been approached as an everyday need rather than an add-on. Residents will have access to a Pilates Studio, Meditation and Yoga Areas, Reflexology Zones, and a fully equipped Gymnasium. Spaces such as the Musical Garden, Open Library, and Stargazing Deck offer moments of pause and reflection, encouraging a slower, more balanced pace of life. Community living is equally well considered. Multi-Celebration Zones, a Multipurpose Hall, Kids' Play Areas, and a Pickle Ball Court ensure that residents of all ages find spaces that feel welcoming and relevant. Continuing a legacy of Pune's firsts Luxton builds on Saheel Properties' reputation for introducing meaningful firsts in Pune's residential landscape. Over the years, the developer has consistently challenged standard formats and delivered innovations that address real lifestyle needs.

These include Pune's first convertible homes, work-from-home spaces integrated into every wing, guest suites within residential wings, multi-celebration zones, and first 500-metre uninterrupted skywalk encouraging movement, connection, and openness within the development. Each of these ideas has been brought together with a focus on long-term relevance, not novelty. Wakad. Well connected. Well chosen. Located in Wakad, Luxton offers seamless access to Pune's major IT hubs, educational institutions, hospitals, entertainment zones, hotels, and restaurants. The location allows residents to stay close to the city's energy while enjoying a home environment that feels calm, considered, and future-ready. Think New. Think Saheel. Live Luxton. With this inauguration and Bhumi Pujan, Saheel Properties begins a new chapter, not just for Luxton, but for the brand itself. "Think New" is more than a campaign line. It reflects a mindset that questions old formulas and looks closely at how people want to live today and tomorrow.

Luxton by Saheel is not simply a residential project. It is a statement of intent. A lifestyle shaped by thought, experience, and a belief that better living begins with better thinking. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)