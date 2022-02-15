Saksoft Pte acquires MC Consulting Pte

You would like to read
- CitiusTech names Bhaskar Sambasivan as CEO, succeeding co-founder Rizwan Koita
- Healthfarm Nutrition welcomes Shahid Kapoor as their brand ambassador
- Clutter achieves 25 percent improved efficiency with Hiver
- MyCFO announces rebranding, changes name to Practus
- NxtGen appointed as Check Point Software Technologies' first India-based managed security service provider
Singapore [Singapore], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT) (BSE: 590051), a leading digital transformation solution provider, announced that its Singapore Subsidiary, (Saksoft Pte Ltd) has completed the acquisition of Singapore based MC Consulting Pte. (http://www.mcconsulting.com/mcc/index.html).
Speaking on this acquisition, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft said:-"MC Consulting's domain expertise and experience in providing smart seaport solutions aligns well with our Logistics & Transportation focus. This acquisition fits into Saksoft Group's strategy of Inch-wide-Mile-Deep focus that helps us reinforce our niche in the otherwise crowded market."
Niraj Kumar Ganeriwal, COO and Group CFO, Saksoft said:-"This merger also reflects our intent to invest more in the Singapore market, and commitment to provide employment to local talents. It will help enhance our strength of vertical focussed approach and optimise cost of operations in Singapore. This is a positive step forward in our Mission to get to USD 100 Million by 2025."
Saksoft Group's stability and overall domain, technology expertise will be enhanced with agility and local expertise of MC Consulting.
Bharaneetharan Udayabaskaran, (Founder MC Consulting) said: -"We are excited to join the Saksoft Group as I see synergy in our experience and expertise. Our strong business relationship, project execution experience in Singapore combined with Saksoft's larger portfolio of solutions can provide scale for our business growth."
Bhaskar Narayanan, Head APAC Sales, Saksoft said:-"MC Consulting's infrastructure, experience in Singapore and the nearshore infrastructure in Malaysia can help us with quicker turnaround times. Our aligned focus and complimenting skills can help us cross sell our solutions."
Saksoft provides Industry-focused Technology-driven transformation solutions to enhance customer experience. With their focus in Logistics & Transportation, Fintech, Healthcare, Retail eCommerce and expertise in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation and Enterprise Cloud, Saksoft has created a niche in a crowded market
Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai, India and has 14 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia employing over 1600 employees,
MC Consulting is a Singapore based company specialising in providing technology-based business solutions. Over the last 15 years, they have custom developed multiple solutions that improves the functioning of a seaport and public sector agencies.
Logo:(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747041/Saksoft_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor