Satakshi Bhanot to represent India at Miss Charm 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The organisation of Miss Charm is all set to host their inaugural edition i.e., Miss Charm 2021 on 11th October 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where delegates from all over the world will compete for the crown.

The beauty pageant aims to search for the most exceptional female representatives from different countries all around the world, to appreciate their beauty as well as their cultures and educational backgrounds.

Satakshi Bhanot will be the first Indian to represent the country at Miss Charm. The diva is 23-years-old and stands 170 cm tall. She graduated with a degree in International Business from MIT, Pune and is pursuing a post-graduate degree in Human Resources Management from the same Institute.

The beauty queen has always aspired to represent India at international competitions and the title of Miss Charm India 2021 feels like a dream to her. She is extremely happy that the Miss Charm Organisation saw the potential in her and believed that she could represent the country at Miss Charm 2021.

Satakshi is excited and feels representing India at the International competition is a great honour and responsibility, and says she will perform her best on-stage to make the people of India proud. She is preparing for the competition and believes that there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into preparing for the pageant as beauty pageants are not just about looking good on-stage, but also an appreciation of one's overall personality.

The diva describes herself as a carefree, cheerful, positive, and passionate woman who is ready to take onto new challenges in life and Miss Charm 2021's platform is one of them. Satakshi is inspired by Michele Obama because of her strong and positive vibes and how she has managed to create her own identity not just as the First Lady of USA, but as an individual.

Satakshi mentions that she is grateful that she's surrounded by people who have always supported and motivated her to keep going, especially her parents. In particular, Satakshi says she owes her success to her pageant coach Ritika Ramtri, the founder of The Tiara Pageant Training Studio.

Satakshi is not new to the world of modelling and beauty pageants. Besides walking on-stage for various designers and brands, she's been a National Finalist at Campus Princess 2019, North Zone finalist representing Madhya Pradesh at Femina Miss India 2019 and was the first "Indian Face" of an international cosmetics brand, Kiko Milano. She is one of the National Finalists at "Glamanand Supermodel India 2021" as well. The continuous efforts and hard work by the diva have finally paid off and she is going to live her dream of representing India at an international competition.

Satakshi is a strong, confident and beautiful woman, who believes that young women who aspire to be a beauty queen or anything in life should believe in themselves and keep working hard because working hard pays off eventually. "Build up confidence and never stop believing in oneself" is something the diva preaches and wants to tell the youth of the country.

Pour in your love on her insta handle (https://www.instagram.com/satakshibhanot) @satakshibhanot.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)