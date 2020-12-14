Schindler partners with L & T Technology Services for digital and engineering transformation

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L & T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Schindler, the Switzerland-based global leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities.
According to the agreement, L & T Technology Services will provide product development, innovation and engineering services & solutions that will help Schindler to accelerate its digitization and connectivity initiatives.
"As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers. We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with LTTS," said Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Schindler.
"Innovations such as digital twin technology, build to automation, and the advancements in wireless connectivity are accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption. Schindler is a pioneer in the elevator & escalator industry and through this alliance, we commit to supporting Schindler in matching new-age innovations with traditional engineering," said Prabhakar Shetty, Global Head of Digital Manufacturing Services at L & T Technology Services.
