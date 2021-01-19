Secure Connection announces major expansion for its Honeywell product range of electronic essentials

Hong Kong, January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer 'Secure Connection' announced a major expansion for its Honeywell branded product range of 'Electronic Essentials'.

The company announced today that it would be expanding into multiple new geographies in the consumer markets of South East Asia, South Asia and Middle East Asia. The company is also expanding its product portfolio to cover many new product categories that include:

* Air purifiers

* Home and personal audio products

* Home Wi-Fi networking products

* Structured cabling systems

The overwhelming response received from consumers for its existing range of products has been a driving factor behind the company's decision to expand into new product categories and geographies.

The company has adopted a rolling thunder approach to launch new product categories across various geographies in a phased manner to drive maximum impact, visibility and demand for these products across consumer segments.

Products have already started appearing across retail shelves and on key online e-commerce websites in various key markets as part of this well-orchestrated approach.

"We are thrilled with the response to our range of Honeywell branded 'Electronic Essentials' range of products and this expansion into new product categories and geographies will only fuel this momentum that we are seeing for our product range. We strongly believe that our in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour and insights into key geographies including South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East Asia positions us to meet the opportunities that these markets present in a strong and calibrated manner," said Mohit Anand, CEO, Secure Connection Limited on this major expansion.

"We currently offer a vast suite of products spanning consumer to enterprise segments - from enhancement products for smartphones to enterprise-class infrastructure through our structured cabling systems offerings, Secure Connection has become a name synonymous with customer excellence and world-class product offerings," added Mohit Anand.

Hong Kong Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of over twenty-five years of delivering world-class products and breakthrough product innovations in the consumer technology products, consumer electronics, peripherals, and accessories space across global markets.

Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer stickiness, and delivering an enhanced experience that enriches a consumer's digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE: CREATIVE).

