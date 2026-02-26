PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: In today's fast-changing world--where aspirations grow alongside responsibilities--financial security is no longer just about accumulating wealth. It is about certainty, peace of mind, and protecting loved ones through every phase of life. Recognising this need, SBI Life Insurance introduced SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage, an individual, non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings product that offers long-term guaranteed benefits along with life insurance protection throughout the policy term. An Insurance Plan That Grows with Individuals SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage combines guaranteed growth with life protection to help individuals plan confidently for these goals. With policy terms of 15, 20, or 30 years, the plan offers long-term certainty and financial visibility. Guaranteed Additions accrue every policy year, helping build a disciplined financial corpus while ensuring life cover remains active throughout the policy term.

This structured approach enables people to focus on living fully today, knowing tomorrow is thoughtfully planned. Flexible Contributions, Reliable Outcomes A key strength of the plan is its balance of predictability and flexibility. * Premiums can be paid for a limited period of 7 or 10 years * Life cover continues for the entire policy term * Premium payment modes are available yearly, half-yearly, or monthly. This allows people to align contributions with their earning years while enjoying extended protection. * At maturity, benefits can be received either as a lump sum or in instalments, offering post-maturity liquidity and financial flexibility. This makes it easier to align payouts with important life milestones such as higher education or retirement planning.

Protection One Can Count On At its core, SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage prioritizes protection. In the unfortunate event of the life assured's demise during the policy term, a lump sum death benefit is payable, helping safeguard the customer's family's financial future. For enhanced protection, an optional Accident Benefit Rider is available, providing additional support in case of accidental death or accidental partial permanent disability. This protection-first approach ensures that financial planning not only builds wealth but also preserves stability and dignity for loved ones. A Plan for a secure tomorrow As financial responsibilities grow, individuals increasingly seek solutions that offer clarity over speculation.

SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage delivers: * Long-term guaranteed benefits with life insurance cover * Limited premium payment term with coverage for the entire policy duration * Guaranteed Additions accruing annually * Tax benefits as per applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 * Flexible maturity payout options By combining guaranteed outcomes with disciplined savings and protection, the plan empowers individuals to plan with confidence. Because planning is not just about numbers--it is about knowing that responsibilities are taken care of and the aspirations remain within reach. About SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions. Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike. SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,176 offices, 29,111 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,78,686 agents, 82 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 151 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally. SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR Interventions. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 5,117.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website-www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. (Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2025)