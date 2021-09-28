SGS expands capabilities in Chennai laboratory to offer digital sensory analysis, targeted and non-targeted screening, and DNA solutions

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.sgsgroup.in) SGS expands its food testing capabilities with the launch of the (https://www.sgsgroup.in/en-gb/campaigns/advanced-centre-for-testing" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Advanced Centre of Testing (ACT) at its laboratory premises at Ambattur, Chennai.
The ACT provides specialized services for targeted and non-targeted detection of various contaminants, digital sensory analysis, and DNA based molecular solutions. The advanced capabilities will help the agriculture and food industry combat fraud, ensure authenticity, enhance safety, and improve quality of food products to build consumer trust.
As food products progress from farm to fork, they can be vulnerable to fraud and contamination at various points in the supply chain. This requires strict surveillance to ensure integrity and quality of the food products when delivered to the customer.
The ACT deploys advanced scientific equipment to detect and identify compounds, characterize sensorial attributes, and identify organisms, with fast turn-around times and also allows retrospective data analytics.
Advanced Centre of Testing capabilities:
High-resolution accurate mass spectrometry for targeted and non-targeted screening of agro-chemical residues, pesticides, contaminants, antibiotics, veterinary drugs, steroids, nitrosamines, hormones etc.
Electronic nose (e-nose) and Electronic tongue (e-tongue) for digital sensory evaluation with unbiased, precise organoleptic evaluation.
Next Generation Sequencing technology (NGS) and Digital PCR to provide DNA-based and molecular-biology solutions for probiotic testing, halal testing, vegan testing, GMO testing, food adulteration, plant, meat and fish identification, allergens, and bacterial species identification.
The ACT provides powerful solutions to the agriculture and food industry to take quality control to the next level and improve speed to market with fast, precise, and reliable results.
The SGS laboratory at Ambattur, Chennai provides a comprehensive range of solutions towards quality testing of food and agricultural products. It is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for conformance to ISO 17025:2017, and is uniquely positioned to meet the growing needs of manufacturers in the agriculture, food as well as cosmetics industry by delivering a broad spectrum of quality, safety, authenticity, and sustainability services.
Find out more about the Advanced Centre of Testing at our website: (https://www.sgsgroup.in/en-gb/campaigns/advanced-centre-for-testing)
