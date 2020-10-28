SGS Laboratory in Bengaluru receives accreditation for Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Services

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Gurugram (Haryana)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): SGS is pleased to announce that our Electrical and Electronics laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka is now accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) to offer Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing services to clients.
With this accreditation, SGS India can now support manufacturers, product designers and innovators by detecting the slightest anomaly in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address frequent due diligence, compliance and market access challenges.
Compliance with EMC standards is required by various domestic and international laws and demanded by industries as well as consumers.
EMC tests the ability of devices to withstand interference from other electrical or electronic equipment and environments. It also verifies that emissions from the device itself do not cause harmful interference to other electrical or electronic equipment.
The scope of this accreditation covers EMC tests under two categories: Immunity Tests and Emission Tests.
The product range includes:
* Radio and telecommunications equipment
* IT equipment
* Household products, electric tools and products
* Electrical toys and recreational products
* Residential, commercial and light industrial electrical products
* Industrial electrical products
* Luminaires/lighting
* Electrical lighting products
* Medical electrical products
* Health, fitness and beauty products
* Railway electrical products
* Electrical products for measurement, control and laboratory use.
SGS in India also provides, through its Bengaluru laboratory, various quality testing and certification services that allow manufacturers to display the CE mark on their products.
"This accreditation provides a significant boost to our Bengaluru E & E laboratory capabilities as we can now provide a complete gamut of testing services to Indian clients and support them with an efficient and timely go-to-market and venture into new markets, as achieving SGS EMC certification will make the task of applying for the various regional certification marks, or obtaining approval in specific markets, simple and efficient. Additionally, this accreditation fortifies our position as a notified and accredited certification body, operating the largest and most effective EMC requirements certification network in the world," said Shailesh Sharma, Business Director- Consumer and Retail.
SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules.
