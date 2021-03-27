Shailendra Kadulkar aims at helping businesses ride digital wave via extensive SEO Services

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/ Public Media Solutions): Looking at the increasing need for digitization in every sector of every industry, Shailendra Kadulkar, the owner and CEO at (https://www.movinnza.in) Movinnza, intends to help businesses of all scales and belonging to all industries to establish a strong digital presence. He is willing to bring about this change through organic SEO services and personalized web development.

Over the last decade, seamless digitization has taken over almost every aspect of running an organization - whether it is obtaining business funds, creating marketing campaigns, managing purchase orders, or providing customer support. This increase in digitization gave rise to the prominence of digital marketing.

As opposed to traditional marketing, its digital counterpart has opened doors for huge opportunities for businesses to market their products and services to any corner of the world using the most suitable digital tools and platforms. We have reached a point where the demand for digital marketing is easily more than that of traditional techniques.

These trends inspire Kadulkar to leverage his SEO services. "We belong to a generation that turns to Google when faced with the smallest of inconveniences. I have even seen people making calculations on Google! Now that digital platforms are becoming an integral part of all our lives, a well-planned SEO marketing campaign would help the customers and businesses alike," he said.

According to Kadulkar, providing extensive digital marketing services to one's clients will help them get the much-needed exposure to global marketing tactics. Further, providing (https://www.movinnza.in/seo-company-india) organic SEO services to businesses that are willing to climb the search engine results pages and make their presence felt when prospects make a search helps them leverage their online presence.

Kadulkar wants more and more businesses to be familiar with the concept of search engine optimization. With the recent boost in cheap internet data and increased use of digital media in India, the scope of search engine optimization is massive. He stresses on this opportunity and says, "Now that internet has entered every household in the country, the number of your prospects has already started increasing exponentially."

Kadulkar strongly believes that if a website is not found on the first page of Google search results, it is as good as being non-existent. Keeping this notion in mind, he believes that a marketer needs to fulfil the entire checklist of search engine optimization for impressive results - right from using the right keywords and creating unique content to obtaining valuable backlinks.

The SEO services can always be complemented by seamless website development services. Having an ample amount of experience in the IT sector, Kadulkar understands what it takes to develop a powerful and engaging website. "A website is often the first point of contact between you and your customers. You can never afford to take website development lightly if you are looking for the desired traction," he said.

When a digital marketer understands the needs, preferences, and objectives of all their clients to create websites that are engaging, informative, and capable of generating leads, they can help their clients get the traction they deserve and occupy the best spots on SERPs.

