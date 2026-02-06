PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: The teaser of Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh has been released, offering a cinematic glimpse into the untold story of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and narrating its 100-year journey, ideology, and social contributions to the nation. Directed by Aashish Mall and presented by ADA 360 Degrees LLP, the film is Produced by Vir Kapur and co-produced by Aashish Tiwari.

Conceptualized to commemorate the historic milestone, the film explores lesser-known chapters of the organisation's evolution, including its role during the freedom movement, periods of challenge, and its continuing influence on India's social and cultural fabric. Moving beyond debates, Shatak aims to present a researched narrative that places history and perspectives in context.