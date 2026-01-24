Shishir Bajaj and Bajaj Group family honour Shri Kamalnayan Bajaj on his 111th birth anniversary with an AI video celebrating his life and legacy

VMPL Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Marking the 111th birth anniversary of Shri Kamalnayan Bajaj, the Bajaj family led by Shri Shishir Bajaj released a special AI-generated tribute video that brings alive the extraordinary life and times of the man who laid the true entrepreneurial foundations of the Bajaj Group and helped shape India's journey towards self-reliance. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/hLRYxLKb7jc The commemorative video traces Kamalnayan Bajaj's evolution from a young freedom fighter inspired by Mahatma Gandhi into a visionary industrialist and nation builder who believed that business was not merely a pursuit of profit, but a patriotic duty to serve the nation.

Born on 23 January 1915 to Jamnalal Bajaj and Jankidevi Bajaj, Kamalnayan Bajaj grew up under the moral influence of three towering figures his father Jamnalal Bajaj, his mentor Mahatma Gandhi, and his guru Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Entering public life with his values already defined, he participated in the Dandi March at the age of just 15 and became an early follower of the Swadeshi and Khadi movements. At a time when economic strength was essential to the freedom movement, he believed that purpose must come before position or power, and that enterprise must serve national interest. The AI video highlights how Kamalnayan Bajaj consciously built industries that reduced India's dependence on imports, thereby advancing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat decades before the phrase entered popular discourse. Archival visuals show him frequently visiting the Gola sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh, set up by his father to curb sugar imports, along with his family and his younger son Shishir, who later led the massive expansion of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar.

The film also captures his role in forging purposeful global collaborations when India was still economically fragile. One such partnership was with global electronics giant Philips for Bajaj Electricals, and another with Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio's Vespa to build Bajaj's Automobile business. These pioneering alliances firmly established Kamalnayan Bajaj as the real entrepreneur of the Bajaj Group, who transformed a values-driven legacy into a globally respected industrial enterprise. Beyond business, Kamalnayan Bajaj served as a Member of Parliament from Wardha, Maharashtra, for 15 years, dedicating himself to the social and economic development of rural communities. He worked steadily to strengthen education, healthcare, relief efforts and cultural institutions. He also played a quiet yet significant role in India's political consolidation, assisting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in negotiations during the integration of princely states, a contribution acknowledged by V.P. Menon in his book.

The video also revisits Bajajwadi in Wardha, which became synonymous with warmth, dialogue and national service. Its hospitality drew leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sarojini Naidu, Morarji Desai, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and even the King and Queen of Nepal. So frequent were these visits to meet Gandhiji at nearby Sevagram Ashram that Mahatma Gandhi famously described Bajajwadi as a "national guest house." Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of the Bajaj Foundation, said: "My father believed that what we build must last, and what lasts must serve society. For him, industry, public service and social institutions were inseparable pillars of nation building. This tribute is our humble way of reminding future generations that entrepreneurship, when guided by values, can transform both business and society."

The film also reflects on Kamalnayan Bajaj's deeply personal life, his marriage to Savitri Devi at the age of 19, her unwavering support in all his endeavours, and the way his children absorbed his values and vision. His elder son Rahul Bajaj and younger son Shishir Bajaj went on to expand the businesses he had founded. Today, that legacy continues through Shishir Bajaj, his elder sons, Kushagra Bajaj who is currently the Chairman of their side of business and younger son Apoorv Bajaj. They are carrying forward Kamalnayan Bajaj's mission of combining enterprise with social responsibility. From expanding the Bajaj Group's industrial footprint to deepening rural development initiatives across Wardha, Sikar and Lalitpur, the family remains committed to socio-economic transformation and nation building.

The tribute video, released across digital and social platforms, uses artificial intelligence to restore, animate and narrate archival photographs, making history accessible to younger audiences while preserving the dignity and gravitas of Kamalnayan Bajaj's life. As the nation remembers Shri Kamalnayan Bajaj on his 111th birth anniversary, the Bajaj family's tribute reaffirms a timeless message: that true entrepreneurship is not defined by scale alone, but by service to the nation and stewardship of values.