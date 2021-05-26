Shop for LG Washing Machines on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 888 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering No Cost EMI deals on a wide range of LG washing machines. Those wanting to upgrade to a fully automatic LG washing machine can now get it on EMIs starting Rs 888 and zero down payment on the EMI Store.

(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/lg-washing-machines.html) LG washing machine offers cutting-edge technology like the direct drive motor with 6 unique motions, Wi-Fi, NFC, steam wash and much more. Customers can browse from a wide variety of LG washing machines on the EMI Store like front load (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/washing-machines.html) washing machine, top load washing machine and semi-automatic washing machine. One can choose their preferred appliance based on personal requirements such as load capacity, drum size, brand and budget.

Some of the best-selling LG washing machines available on No Cost EMIs on the EMI Store are:

LG 8 Kg semi-automatic washing machine on EMIs starting Rs. 888

LG 6.5 Kg fully automatic top load washing machine on EMIs starting Rs. 1,583

LG 6.5 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine on EMIs starting Rs. 2,874

LG 7 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine on EMIs starting Rs. 3,058

Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad can buy LG washing machine online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can avail a host of benefits like No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and home delivery without any extra cost. One can also choose easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

Buying a new LG washing machine on the EMI store is an easy 4 step process:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.

Choose the washing machine to be purchased, select the preferable EMI tenor, and proceed to checkout.

Enter the shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number, post which the washing machine will be dispatched, and home delivered.

