VMPL New Delhi [India], January 14: SHRM, the world's largest HR professional society, today unveiled a new People Engagement identity, marking a significant step in strengthening its commitment to building meaningful, collaborative, and future-ready ecosystems for the world of work across India, APAC, and MENA. At SHRM, People Engagement is not a term - it is a purpose. A purpose that brings together business leaders, HR stakeholders, and solution providers to bridge critical gaps between strategy, practice, and impact. The newly unveiled logo represents this shared intent symbolizing collaboration, community, and continuous evolution in how organizations engage with people and ideas. Speaking on the announcement, Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said: "As the world of work undergoes rapid transformation, the role of HR has never been more strategic. This new People Engagement identity reflects SHRM's commitment to creating platforms that go beyond dialogue, platforms that enable learning, leadership, and long-term value creation for organizations and professionals alike."

The People Engagement purpose is deeply embedded in SHRM's business strategy - driving high-impact conferences, leadership roundtables, curated stakeholder opportunities, and advisory-led engagements that enable senior leaders to address real-world challenges with peer-driven insights. SHRM's ecosystem-led approach is designed to create structured engagement journeys, connecting organizations with thought leadership, market intelligence, and solution innovation through: * Flagship conferences and industry forums * Closed-door CXO and CHRO roundtables * Curated networking and partnership opportunities * Advisory and senior leadership-led knowledge platforms Commenting on the initiative, Surajit Bit, Senior Director - Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, said: "People Engagement at SHRM is about designing purposeful journeys for the industry. Through conferences, curated roundtables, advisory forums, and new engagement formats, we are enabling leaders to move from conversations to collaboration and from insight to action. This is central to how SHRM delivers value to its stakeholders and partners."

As part of this evolution, SHRM is expanding its engagement formats with new-age platforms such as SHRM Unconference, alongside its flagship SHRM Tech and SHRM Annual Conference, and a growing calendar of MENA-focused events. These initiatives are designed to offer immersive, peer-led, and technology-driven experiences--creating deeper industry participation and long-term ecosystem value. The narrative and identity are being amplified across regions with Gaurav Bansal, Marketing and Communications Head at SHRM India, MENA & APAC "This People Engagement identity brings clarity to how SHRM shows up in the market. It gives shape to the experiences we create--where insight meets relevance, and engagement moves beyond attendance to influence. As SHRM's ecosystem expands across India, APAC, and MENA, this narrative helps us build stronger recall, deeper participation, and sustained engagement with leaders who are shaping people and business agendas."

The execution and scale will be carried forward by SHRM's knowledge and content teams, working closely with business development and operational excellence, ensuring alignment between purpose, delivery, and impact. With this renewed focus, SHRM continues to strengthen its role as a trusted convener, bringing together the HR and business community to shape the future of work through purpose-driven engagement. About SHRM India: SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)