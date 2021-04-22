Shubham Sharma, the founder of Heylin Spark in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Heard the lines from Bhagavad Gita, "Karm karo, fal ki chinta mat karo?" It implies performing your duty without expecting any outcomes. Your endeavors would surely be recognized sooner or later. Thanks to platforms like Forbes that recognize the efforts of every individual who has dedicatedly contributed to serving mankind and making the world a better place. It's an honor for Shubham Sharma, the founder of Heylin Spark and Nyaykarta to have been chosen for the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2021 List.

Selected from over 2,500 nominations, researched by Forbes journalists from across the region and vetted by industry veterans, this select group of relentless individuals are disrupting industries and tackling major global issues. The criteria for honorees making the list include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with Forbes, and their potential of success in their industry. Other factors like innovation, disruption - and size and growth of their ventures in some categories - play a role in making the final decision.

Shubham Sharma is a firm believer in actions over words. He believes in performing his duty and hand-holding the clients till the business goals are met. As a leading political strategist and top-notch public policy expert, he has helped top Ministers, MLAs, and MPs in India win the elections. Being a political consultant, he understands the pulse of the election rallies and campaigns. He strategies electoral campaigns in a manner that victory is bound to be yours. As a leader, he always believes in taking the risks. He is curious to know the unknown and explore the unexplored to leave his footprints on this planet.

He is currently the President and CEO of Rajmanch, a platform to ensure effective implementation of the government programs in India. He is the founder of social tech and legal services startup "Nyaykarta" which is India's first Alternative Public Grievance Redressal Platform to help people get quick, easy, and affordable justice.

Shubham Sharma is a technopreneur who wears multiple hats as the founder of Heylin Spark, a strategic marketing communications firm that takes care of reputation management, media relations, digital marketing, strategy consultation, and celebrity endorsement. Being the best PR and digital marketing agency in India, the company aims at bridging the gap between the products and the target audience.

It has served both national and international clients with tailor-made marketing solutions, creative blog posts, unique social media copies, designing mailers, and managing online reputation. The right strategy plays a significant role in making or destroying a brand value. Thus, with a team of creative neurons and marketing ninjas, Shubham is all set to help the bleeding brands survive in this cut-throat competitive world.

Ask Shubham about his marketing mantra and he confidently says, "Customers are the king and we must treat them as one." With a proven track of results and a dynamic team, Heylin Spark is sure to offer augmented services and meet your business expectations.

