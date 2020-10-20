Singapore's Mediacorp appoints Srijan Technologies as a software development partner

Srijan Technologies Pte Ltd, the Singapore based subsidiary of Asia's largest Drupal company Srijan Technologies Private Limited, has been appointed as the software development partner to Singapore's national media network Mediacorp, for upgrading its customer experience portals to a modern digital platform powering Mediacorp's Digital Products (Website and Mobile Apps).

Mediacorp is Singapore's largest content creator and national media network, operating six TV channels, 11 radio stations, and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore's most-used news app, and meWATCH, its digital video platform.

Srijan won the business via competitive tender and is to execute the engagement running over 36 months, with brand experience agency VMLY & R as a design partner. The engagement scope includes UI-UX design, solution architecture, core platform development, brand site launches, and support.

Srijan is using its proven Component-and-Layouts approach to deliver streamlined editorial workflows and improved User Experiences across the brand's digital properties.

The digital experience will also look at the whole consumer journey, including customer experience across its digital brands.

"Srijan is excited to be selected by Mediacorp as a partner for their editorial experience transformation delivering consistency across their brands, powered by next-generation digital-native architecture - agile, secure & scalable. With VMLY & R as our design partner, we present Mediacorp a strong proposition to build digital brands that deliver rich audience experiences, and drive increased engagement with multi-channel consumers through timely, rich & contextual content," said Ashish Goyal, CEO, Srijan Technologies.

"Combining our expertise in CX and Design thinking with Srijan's technology development and delivery capabilities allows us to map a new way forward with a strong focus on improving the reader and editor experience across multiple Mediacorp platforms. We are also looking forward to this opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Srijan across the region," said Preethi Sanjeevi, MD, VMLY & R Singapore.

Srijan Technologies is Asia's largest Drupal Company, providing businesses with out-of-the-box solutions for digital presence and content.

Srijan provides digital experience and modernization solutions to clients such as Johnson and Johnson, Globe Telecom, Crown Worldwide, PTT Global Chemical, Insurance Australia Group, Estee Lauder, TUI, OnCorps, Related.com, and Diversey, among others.

Srijan is an Acquia Preferred Partner, AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and Apigee Consulting Partner. Headquartered in India, Srijan operates in nine countries across the globe including Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, USA, UK, Germany, Australia, and Japan.

