Single component haemostatic agent - A Boon for Surgeons

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SeraSeal is a new and innovative haemostatic agent that is designed to stop bleeding on contact, and within seconds for arterial haemorrhages.

It is comprised of agar and bovine factor proteins: II, VII, IX and X and acts as a catalyst in the clot formation process.

This patented single component system can tackle any bleeding situation with the potential to save many lives.

SeraSeal is the World's only Primary Haemostatic Agent, that stops major haemorrhages in seconds, even in the presence of anticoagulant therapy or factor deficiencies, without the need for any of the traditional applications of pressure, elevation, tourniquets or cauterization. SeraSeal can be applied by a syringe, spray, catheter, foam, trauma dressing, surgical sponge, bandage-strip, or a swab.

All products are stable with long shelf lives, require no preparation. SeraSeal does not create chemical burns, but rather, accelerates healing for the patient. By contrast, all conventional products in the healthcare space are secondary haemostatic agents, effective only for minor bleeds. Generally, they require direct pressure, cauterization, and some are limited to external use only.

Ajaypal Singh Randhawa, CEO, Swasth Kare, is hopeful that this revolutionary product will give a definitive solution to the long-standing problem of doctors and surgeons."By substantially reducing blood loss, whole blood units needed and time in surgery, every stage of healthcare is significantly impacted. If we truly place the lives of patients at the forefront, we use SeraSeal to stop bleeding whether in the hands of first responders or in the surgical theatre. We save countless hours of clinical time, reduce post-operation pain management and preserve tissue. Patients, Hospitals, medical professionals, Ambulances, insurance companies, governments, military troops all benefit from this product which saves both lives and cost."

How will SeraSeal Impact the Operating Rooms in Clinical Settings (significant advantages of using SeraSeal over other contemporary products)?

* SeraSeal is a primary haemostatic product, and it can be used in place of cauterization, or in concert with cauterization

* It is Effective on all forms of coagulopathy: anticoagulant drugs, platelet inhibitors, factor deficiency. SeraSeal is also effective with patients under anti-coagulation therapy (Phenprocoumon/MarcumarR) and/or with coagulation factor deficiencies. Affected patients can continue their treatment with coagulation inhibitors.

* The benefits of SeraSeal offer cost avoidance and cost reductions by the following:

* Can be used in place of cauterization: There is no loss of tissue due to 3rd degree burns or adhesions. As a result, there is less pain medication required, wounds heal faster, and hospital stay is shorter.

* Clinical studies show a 90% reduction of blood loss, in 40% surgical cases. Fewer transfusions reduce costs, potential transfusion complications, hospital stay, and strain on the blood supply.

* Reduces surgical time: Instead of cauterizing each individual bleed within a wound, SeraSeal as a liquid, will arrest all the individual bleeds in one motion. In some surgical procedures, the collective time to haemostasis is reduced by 50%.

* Effective in all forms of coagulopathy: Patients on anticoagulant therapy can be maintained on their dosage levels during surgery; thereby, significantly reducing the risk to the patient. In patients with a factor deficiency, a factor replacement before surgery is not necessary.

Seraseal can be used effectively in all medical & surgical settings, major ones being Liver transplant, Kidney transplant, Heart transplant, Knee and Hip replacement surgeries, gynaecology and Obstetrics/Childbirth (Premature infants); Gastrointestinal surgery, Trauma, Hidden bleeds, Retractable vessels, Spine surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Prostate surgery, Coagulopathy and Haemophilia.

For more details visit : (http://seraseal.in)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)