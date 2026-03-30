US visa rules from March 30: Social media checks expanded beyond H-1B visas

The United States will expand its screening process for visa applicants, including those applying for H-1B visas , by requiring a broader review of their online presence and mandating public access to social media profiles, the US State Department said in an official announcement on Friday.

According to the US Department of State, the new rules will take effect from March 30. The expanded review will cover a wide range of non-immigrant visa categories, including domestic workers of diplomats and international officials (A-3, C-3, G-5), trainees and their dependents (H-3, H-4), and family-based visas such as fiancé(e) and spouse categories (K visas).

The policy also extends to cultural and religious visas (Q, R), as well as special categories such as informants and victims of crime or trafficking (S, T, U). These additions expand existing screening measures that already apply to H-1B workers and student and exchange visa holders under the F, M and J categories.

Applicants asked to make social media profiles public

The United States has urged all visa applicants to make their social media activity publicly accessible as part of the new screening requirements.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’ or ‘open’,” said the US Department of State.

What this means for visa applicants

The requirement brings a wider set of applicants under closer digital scrutiny. Applicants may now need to ensure that their online activity is visible to consular officers during the visa review process.

The move applies across multiple visa routes:

• Domestic worker visas under A-3, C-3 and G-5 categories

• Training visas such as H-3 and dependents under H-4

• Family-based visas including fiancé(e) and spouse visas (K categories)

• Cultural and religious visas under Q and R categories

• Special protection visas including S, T and U categories

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Visa decisions linked to national security

According to the State Department, the move is intended to strengthen security checks. Officials said the department uses “all available information” to identify applicants who may be inadmissible or pose risks to national security or public safety.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” said the US Department of State.

The expanded screening builds on checks already in place for H-1B workers and student visa applicants, and comes amid tighter immigration oversight.