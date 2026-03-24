New Zealand student visa: Rules for bringing spouse, children explained

Students in New Zealand can bring their partners and children, but what family members can do once they arrive depends largely on the level and type of course being studied.

This flexibility is increasingly drawing attention from Indian applicants, as New Zealand gains ground as a study destination amid changing global education trends.

Surge in Indian enrolments

According to Education New Zealand (ENZ), enrolments from India rose by 34 per cent between January and August 2024, increasing from 7,930 in 2023 to 10,640 in 2024. Indian students now make up 11 per cent of all international university enrolments, making them the second-largest group after Chinese students.

Data from IDP Education shows that the number of Indian female students in New Zealand universities doubled between 2023 and 2024, reflecting a shift towards destinations seen as safer and more supportive.

For many of these students, the ability to bring family members is a key consideration.

What visas students can support

Students enrolled in any course can support visitor visas for their partner and children. These include:

• Partner of a student visitor visa

• Child of a student visitor visa

In some cases, students can also support:

• A work visa for their partner

• Student visas for dependent children

These permissions depend on the qualification level and whether the course meets specific criteria. Visas granted to family members are usually valid for the same duration as the student’s visa.

When partners can work

Partners can apply for a work visa if the student is enrolled in certain qualifications. These include:

Level 9 or 10 qualifications, such as a master’s degree or PhD

Level 7 or 8 qualifications linked to a job on New Zealand’s Green List

Level 7 qualifications eligible for a post-study work visa

Level 7 or 8 qualifications on the long-term skill shortage list, if the course began on or before September 7, 2022

For example, a student pursuing a master’s degree can support a work visa for their partner. If the student is enrolled in a PhD, they can also support student visas for their dependent children.

Courses linked to the Green List

Students studying qualifications connected to jobs on the Green List may be able to support a partner’s work visa. The list includes roles where New Zealand faces skill shortages.

Common roles include:

Healthcare: Registered nurse, midwife, anaesthetist, radiologist

Engineering: Civil, mechanical, electrical and structural engineers

Construction: Project manager, quantity surveyor, site foreman

IT: Software engineer, ICT security specialist, systems analyst

Education: Secondary school teacher, early childhood teacher

Trades: Electrician, automotive electrician, engineering technician

The Green List is divided into two categories:

Tier 1: Direct pathway to residence

Tier 2: Residence after two years of work

When children can study in New Zealand

Student visa holders can support student visas for their children in limited situations. This includes:

• Pursuing a PhD

• Studying under a government-approved exchange programme

• Receiving a scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

If these conditions are not met, children may still be able to study if the partner secures a work visa and sponsors them instead.

Parents can also apply for a guardian visitor visa to stay in New Zealand while caring for a child who is studying there.

How sponsorship can work in practice

In some cases, students can support a partner’s work visa but not a child’s student visa directly.

For instance, a student enrolled in a level 8 Green List qualification can support a partner’s work visa. The partner, once employed, can then support student visas for the children. This allows families to move together, even when the student cannot directly sponsor every visa type.

Costs involved, as per INZ:

Bringing family members comes with additional costs beyond tuition.

Partner visa costs:

Work or visitor visa: About NZD $700 to NZD $1,630 (₹35,000–₹80,000)

Including medical and police checks: Up to NZD $2,000–$2,500

Child visa costs:

Dependent child student visa: About NZD $375–$750 (₹18,000–₹40,000)

Visitor visa for younger children: About NZD $200–$300

Additional expenses include:

• Visa application centre (VAC) service fees, which have increased for Indian applicants from 2026

• Medical examinations and police clearance certificates

• Proof of funds to meet visa requirements

While New Zealand allows international students to bring their families, access to work and study rights for dependants depends on the course level and eligibility conditions set by INZ.