SIPL standing as strong pillar of Indian healthcare system

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/Digpu): Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt Ltd (SIPL) started journey when diagnostics was a new concept in Delhi or even in India. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr R A Gupta, it is continuously working to develop a world-class diagnostics and healthcare system for last 41 years. Today, it supports the people and the government in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic started, the SIPL was sharing nearly 30 percent of the market share of this industry segment and had been providing direct and indirect employment to more than 3000 people. But in the pandemic, their focus shifted from business towards helping the society and the government in their efforts.

"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," opines Dr R A Gupta, adding that "change starts from within and hence we are committed to innovation and bringing the best to the community."

Pawan Gupta, Managing Director of SIPL says, "Business without service towards mankind has no sense, so keep your business objectives in such a way that it will always remain beneficial for society."

The director of the company, Sameer Bhati, maintains that by serving humanity, every face will glow with a deep smile of happiness with an assurance that someone is here to take care of them.

"I firmly believe in evolving every bit of second with excellence in the field of diagnostics & amp; healthcare in an unprecedented way," said Bhati.

The company aims to serve the society by providing extensive health services, generating employment and providing education for skill development.

"We are in a PPP model with different state governments and we believe that during and after this pandemic, we will engage in more PPP and independent healthcare projects," Bhati added.

The SIPL is currently working with the governments of four states- Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand on COVID-19 projects.

"We are doing COVID-19 RTPCR testing for Delhi and Haryana on a daily basis. In Uttarakhand, we have started Rapid Antigen testing at the locations specified by the government. We have been recently awarded a tender by the Jharkhand Government for COVID-19 RTPCR testing," informed the director.

The company also runs CT Scan units at nine locations in Uttar Pradesh, whereas in Delhi's Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, they have have a radiology unit- CT Scan and MRI Scan- on PPP basis. Besides that, some of their efforts include various COVID-19 awareness programmes in association with Delhi Police including sanitisation and food distribution programmes, skill development programmes like Yuva and E-YUVA for socially and economically deprived children.

"Also, we are delivering innovative and extensive efforts for Medanta E-Clinic at our centre for COVID and non-COVID patients as a preventive measure to fight against Coronavirus," said Bhati.

The director also added that they have an arrangement with the Delhi government and other state governments in Rapid Antigen Test, including IIT Delhi Covid Test Kit validation and Testing.

"Alongside the gold standard RTPCR test we are also conducting CT chest as a diagnostic modality which has now been recognised as an internationally accepted specific method of detecting COVID-19. We are contributing towards the IPR and research part too," he said.

The SIPL is also engaged in a new initiative which encompasses empowering police by holding psychological counselling sessions to combat their stressful workload and imparting knowledge to them about COVID-19 pandemic. SIPL is also serving at industrial sections like Samsung Corp, ITC Hospitality, JW Marriott, Centre of Diabetes and Allied Sciences, Pristyn Care among corporates.

