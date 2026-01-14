VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: The 12th Edition of Siyaram's Blind Cricket Tournament officially kicked off at the iconic Islam Gymkhana, Mumbai, marking another significant step towards promoting inclusive sports and empowering visually challenged athletes. The opening day witnessed a highly competitive inaugural match that set an inspiring tone for the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill, resilience, and sportsmanship displayed by blind cricketers from across the country. Despite the ongoing election campaign across the state, the event received overwhelming media attention, with a large number of print, digital, and electronic media professionals covering the tournament with full enthusiasm. Their presence and commitment underscored the growing importance and recognition of blind cricket as a powerful platform for inclusion and social impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Poddar, CMD - Siyaram, said: "At Siyaram, we firmly believe that true nation-building comes from inclusion and equal opportunities. Blind cricket is not merely a sport; it is a movement that builds confidence, self-respect, and determination among visually challenged individuals. We are proud to support this tournament and stand by these extraordinary players who inspire society through their courage and commitment." The inaugural match and opening ceremony reflected the spirit of determination and unity, reinforcing the belief that sports have the power to transcend limitations and create meaningful change. Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Arjun , Director - Blind Welfare Organization, Nashik, said:

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to our CMD Shri Ramesh Ji Poddar for his rigorous participation, constant motivation, and unwavering support towards blind sportsmen. His encouragement continues to inspire visually challenged individuals to pursue sports with confidence, dignity, and pride." The tournament will continue over the coming days, providing a strong platform for blind cricketers to showcase their talent while promoting awareness, inclusivity, and social responsibility. Siyaram's continued support for blind cricket remains a testament to its commitment towards empowering communities and fostering inclusive growth through sports.