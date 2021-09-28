Sleepwell introduces India's 1st range of coordinated 'Bed Sets' for your personalised comfort

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, the flagship brand of Sheela Foam, extends its comfort solutions beyond mattresses by launching a range of high-quality "coordinated" Bed Sets, which comprises of coordinated bedsheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, dohars and a Disney themed range of Bed Sets for kids.
The USP of the Bed Sets is that it comes as coordinated sets which is a 1st in India. The pre matched coordinated sets (in various prints, colours, styles etc.) eliminate the hassle of searching and buying individual bedding pieces and then trying to coordinate them one by one on your own. In addition, we have also introduced a set of licensed Disney themed Bed Sets for your kids featuring Disney cartoon characters like - Cinderella, Micky & Minnie Mouse, Spiderman etc.). The Bed Sets are thoughtfully designed to offer a variety of themes, prints, colors and fabrics to be available at various price points that meet your personalized need. All of this combined with the trust of Sleepwell, India's largest Comfort & Sleep specialist company, makes it an unmatchable combination.
The sets come under four key ranges featuring the Sleepwell ICON, Sleepwell Luxia, Sleepwell Satinelle and Sleepwell Perluxe to personalize and reflect your personal style using durable and luxe-quality fabrics that are skin-friendly and soft to touch with a high thread count and use of ecofriendly dyes.
In addition, all Sleepwell Bed Sets come treated with our patented Neem Fresche technology which helps keep your family safe from germs, fungus & dust mites promoting your family's health & hygiene.
Commenting on the launch, Vishal Sharma, Head of Marketing, Sheela Foams Ltd. said, "Sleepwell has been a pioneer in bringing "personalized comfort" solutions to the Indian consumers. With the launch of this unique concept of "coordinated" Bed Sets, we yet again keep the customer needs and changing lifestyle at the center of our offering to bring India's 1st range of coordinated "Bed Sets" for personalized comfort. This concept was born out of our deep understanding of consumers and research which helped us address the exact pain points of a modern consumer's lifestyle. The "coordinated" Bed Sets ease their shopping hassle and fulfill the need for a complete Bed Set which is a reflection of their personal style and comfort."
To begin with, the collection will be available in select Sleepwell exclusive showrooms across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Indore, and Hyderabad.
Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India's leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company.
It has 10 state of the art manufacturing units, a strong support of over 100 distributors and over 8000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx. 30% market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others.
A market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio and robust R & D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort.
For more information, please visit, (https://www.mysleepwell.com).
