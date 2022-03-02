Sonata Software named Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company, today announced that it has been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), in recognition of its demonstrated expertise in providing world-class solutions on Microsoft Azure.

The Azure Expert MSP recognition is awarded after a rigorous audit which evaluates the partner's IT service management capabilities (across people, processes, technology), their ability to deliver consistent, repeatable and high-fidelity managed services on Azure.

Sonata provides its customers digital transformation services using Azure and built using Sonata's proprietary Platformation™ framework to create innovative, platform-based, business solutions.

The company has delivered high-quality solutions based on Azure worldwide over the years, using its deep understanding of technology and architecture as well as a clear understanding of the business problems and issues faced by customers.

"The audit reinforces what our customers already know that Sonata provides best-of-breed business solutions, where we leverage our knowledge of Azure, data, AI and machine learning, our world-class engineering services, all underpinned by our Platformation™ methodology, to help business unlock their potential," says Srinivas Vuppala, Head of ISV and Cloud at Sonata.

"Sonata is the market leader in Azure in India and customers all around the world are benefitting from our expertise. The Azure Expert MSP audit recognizes the quality and consistency of our capabilities and solutions, as well as our skillsets across DevOps/Sysops, architecting cloud solutions and technical professional consulting," says Gyana Bardhan Pattnaik, Senior VP, Client Services & Head of Digital Competencies.

"The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program recognizes partners that have invested in building and delivering next-generation managed service capabilities. Sonata has demonstrated the necessary expertise, and we welcome Sonata to the Azure Expert MSP program," said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft.

Sonata Software is a Microsoft Gold Partner, recognized for its expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on the Microsoft stack and a member of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications.

Sonata is named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Biz Apps in the India region in 2021 and is a market leader in Azure services. Sonata holds a range of advanced specializations from Microsoft.

(https://www.sonata-software.com/) Sonata Software

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)