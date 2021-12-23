SpiceJet Flyers can now enjoy a Dolby Atmos Experience 38,000 ft. up in the Sky

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): SpiceJet, the second-largest airline in the country and Dolby, a company with decades of expertise in delivering breakthrough audio & visual experiences to billions of people worldwide, have come together to deliver enhanced audio experiences for flyers 38,000 ft. up in the sky, in Dolby Atmos.

SpiceJet passengers will be able to enjoy their favorite Dolby Atmos-enabled content like blockbuster movies and podcasts on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled devices. The flyers can enjoy this immersive audio experience via SpiceJet's in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen developed by MojoBoxx, an Indian Technology Start-up providing digital travel experience solutions.

To cater to the evolving consumer sentiment, MojoBoxx worked with content partners like Eros Now & Earshot, to extend their content library comprising blockbuster Bollywood films & podcasts in Dolby Atmos to SpiceJet flyers.

Commenting on this development, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet said, "As a majority of Indian travelers prefer watching Bollywood, Regional movies, Original shows and Podcasts, Dolby's revolutionary immersive audio technology Dolby Atmos, will add to the entertainment quotient on SpiceScreen".

"We are excited to be part of this endeavor with SpiceJet and MojoBoxx. At Dolby, our goal is to enable spectacular entertainment experiences, and this is a great opportunity to cater to our audiences not just on the go but also when they fly," said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

"We are proud to be Dolby's first digital partner in the sky in India. Our partnership will enable us to bring the cinema-like experience to the sky for the first time in the history of In-Flight Entertainment in India with Dolby Atmos," said Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, MojoBoxx.

In 2020, SpiceJet launched a complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen, developed by MojoBoxx. The passengers can download and access the SpiceScreen app on their hand-held devices and enjoy content spanning from movies, shows, stand-up comedies, podcast amongst others.

SpiceJet is the second-largest airline in the country by the number of domestic passengers carried. Last August, the Gurugram-based airline had launched a revamped complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen, with contents such as blockbuster movies, popular TV shows, games, stand-up comedies, and inflight F & B. The In-Flight Entertainment can be accessed by passengers on any of their personal hand-held devices like mobiles or laptops.

MojoBoxx is an Indian Technology Start-up providing digital travel experience solutions in an unconnected environment for Airlines, Railways, Metros, and long-distance road travellers. It holds proprietary carbon optimized hardware that is as light as 181 grams transmitting dedicated data speeds above 70 Mbps for buffer-free streaming.

MojoBoxx In-Flight Experience Platform is the world's first android smartphone in-flight avionics platform and is the 1st ever Indian company to be certified by the aviation regulators FAA/EASA for Portable Wi-Fi Experience Solutions inside the Aircraft.

