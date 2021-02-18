Spoors launches EFFORT, a DIY no-code enterprise workflow offering to automate business operations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spoors, a pioneer in enterprise workflow and workforce management solutions used by more than 150 organizations globally, today announced its flagship platform - Effort.

Effort is a DIY Workflow and Workforce Management Platform which has ensured productivity improvements for global organizations like Mahindra Finance, L & T Finance, Siemens, CDSG, MakeMyTrip, PhonePe, Xerox, John Keels, and many more.

Effort helps businesses in dynamically building and managing action, checklist and approval based workflows. It also manages workforce movement and enables them to update activities and actions on the move.

Behind Effort is a team of innovators with extensive experience in building mobility solutions for enterprise digital transformation. Effort ensures that organizations efficiently graduate from using email, pen, and paper to intelligent workflows to drive their internal processes. It also integrates smoothly with ERP, CRM and other enterprise applications to ensure better utilization and workforce productivity.

"Effort not only streamlines enterprise digital transformation but also provides organizations with a single platform to build, manage, and change applications as and when needed," said Spoors CEO, Ramakrishna Chiniarlapalla. "Other benefits include faster turnaround time, offline availability, flexibility in deployment, interoperability, and integration. The platform helps you build code-free mobility solutions for your organization. It also helps you identify the activities and operations that you could automate and reduce the dependency on manual work."

"L & T Financial Services is productively leveraging Effort for critical processes like Collections and Field audits. We transact massive volumes through the platform and rely heavily on it for supporting key business functions," said Gaurav Sharma, CTO of L & T Financial Services, an enterprise customer of Effort.

For more information, visit (www.geteffort.com)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)