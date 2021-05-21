StackRoute announces Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning to meet the industry requirement

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): StackRouteTM, an NIIT venture announced the launch of Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science and Machine Learning.

The Data Science Foundation Program (Full time or Part time) will empower learners with foundational skills to analyze and visualize data using Excel and Python. Upon completion of all assessments, learners acquire the role specific knowledge and skills and gain the experience to meet the respective learning outcomes. The Advanced PGP in Data Science and Machine Learning (Full time or Part time) enables learners to join data science practice team and gain experience to grow up as Data Analyst or ML engineer or Jr. Data Scientist.

The programs are delivered virtually to learners who are keen to gain on-demand Data Science skills.

Duration for the Data Science Foundation Program is 6 weeks while the Advanced PGP in Data Science has a duration of 18 weeks. For the part time mode, duration for these programs is 20-24 weeks and 40-48 weeks respectively.

Analytics Insight has forecast that by 2025, there will be 137,630 data science job openings in India, rising from 62,793 jobs in 2020. As Per LinkedIn, there has been a 650 per cent increase in data science jobs since 2012. Today, most Data Science teams are looking for resources with solid foundation skills and with capability to take up any activity across the Data Science wavelength. It is critical to have the necessary skills to join data science team and be able to genuinely contribute as part of the data science practice teams.

"Having worked with leading Technology Companies, StackRoute has created a niche for itself as the go-to organisation for disruptive learning solutions and helping professionals build deep skills in full stack technologies. We are happy to launch the data science programs, designed to deliver impactful learning experiences to build all round competent professionals, meeting the talent requirements of the industry," said Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., speaking on the announcement.

On successful completion of the immersive programs, the learners will receive certificates by StackRoute and will also be provided with full placement assistance.

Over the past 5 years StackRoute has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and deployment ready talent in emerging tech and digital roles. Recently StackRoute was awarded with Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award 2020, jointly with a leading independent IT and business consulting services firm. The Gold medal has been awarded under the category - "Best Use of Blended Learning" for Graduate Transformation Program.

Additionally, StackRoute has won Brandon hall Silver award for 'Best Results of a Learning Program' jointly with the world's leading engineering company in aerospace.

For more information about the program visit: https://www.niit.com/india/data-science/advanced-post-graduate-program-data-science-machine-learning-fulltime

