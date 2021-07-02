Star Wellness and Care Foundation believes every little step counts

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Digpu): With a vivid and detailed vision to transform the lives of the underprivileged section of our society, Star Wellness & Care Foundation was incorporated to extend the much-needed healthcare awareness and render the vital health facilities for the underdeveloped communities and promote Health Education to enable them to lead a healthier life.

Star foundation has organized various Health Awareness Drives and Health Check Up Campaigns to identify the root causes of healthcare challenges for the unfortunate. The Foundation has and will continue to work with individual and at community level to provide better access and quality health services for the poor and deprived communities.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges for the health sector. It has brought to surface the true value of orderly management of Health care services, emergency services and other related services. Star Foundation is tirelessly promoting Health Awareness about various significant issues. These efforts will fortify HealthCare services and promote health management system and bring about a positive change in the communities.

Fight Against Pandemic

To help provide the needy during the difficult lockdown times, Star Foundation along with Star Imaging & Path Lab organised Food Distribution Programme at Rainbasera near Tilak Nagar where packets of prepared food were distributed. The initiative aimed at providing nutrition to vulnerable families who were grossly affected by the sudden lockdown in the country.

Further, in order to boost the Covid Tests in the City, the Foundation with Star Imaging & Path Lab & Delhi Police, Central District launched 'COVID-19 Testing Van For Kids'. These wonderful Covid Diagnostic Vans are equipped with many toys having a friendly environment to make children comfortable and get the tests done with utmost safety. These Covid diagnostic vans are launched as a proactive step to handle the third wave of Covid-19.

Taking another proactive step to overcome lack of trained healthcare professionals in the industry for the possible Third wave, the trio has organized short term Covid Care & Management training programmes in association with various districts of Delhi Police to train Young Students from disadvantaged section of the society for assisting as HealthCare Assistants at Covid Care Centres or Hospitals.

Since the pandemic has had an adverse effect on the physical and mental well-being of the front-line workers. Keeping it in mind, Star Foundation has also organised Health Check Up and Awareness Drives for Staff of Delhi Police who diligently worked day and night to manage these unprecedented times. Under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Dutta, Jeevan Jyoti hospital & Dr Mini Mehta, BHMS, more than 350 frontline workers have been benefited with the Counselling sessions & check-ups at three districts of Delhi.

Wellness for Women

Keeping the wellness and hygiene in mind Star Foundation with its corporate partner Star Imaging Path Lab had also organised a health check-up campaign and distributed free women health coupons on International Women's Day Celebration 2021 at DCP office complex, Janakpuri New Delhi. On the same day an Anaemia Screening Camp was also organized by the duo and Delhi Police. In this campaign, Anaemia Diagnostic Test of more than 300 School Girls of Govt. COED Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, Dwarka was conducted. Star Foundation took it upon itself to enlighten the students about healthy living and insisting upon the importance of Iron in the human body, signs of iron deficiency, and the required quantity of iron to be consumed with regard to age.

