StepSetGo, recognized as The Most Creative Health App at the Zee Health Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/SRV): StepSetGo a health tech start-up was recognised and awarded as the Most Creative Health App in the Zee Health Awards 2022 at New Delhi hosted by Zee Digital in association with Thehealthsite.com to acknowledge and recognise the movers, leaders and achievers in the health sector of India.

StepSetGo is India's first fitness platform that encourages users to walk while incentivising them to stay fit through an inventive reward-based system. On behalf of StepSetGo, the award was received by Misaal Turakhia, Chief Product Officer, and Co-Founder of StepSetGo presented by Rajneesh Ahuja, Editor-in-chief, Zee News. The award event witnessed various industry players from the healthcare ecosystem. It was a combination of providers (hospitals, doctors, therapists, and others), payers (health insurers), suppliers (pharmaceutical and MedTech companies, pharmacies, and others), and other regulators etc.

With the vision of building a fitter community and encouraging users to walk more while being rewarded for their efforts, the app has become a trendsetter and has taken the fitness market by storm, boasting the highest app engagement in the health and fitness category on the Indian AppStore and Play Store. With over 10 million registered users StepSetGo is one of the market leaders in the fitness rewards space.

Over the last few years of its operations, SSG has been able to successfully capture not only Tier 1 but Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with users walking in 3625 out of 4000 cities in India. With an endeavour to make fitness fun, simple, and everlasting, StepSetGo is consistently working towards building a holistic platform that users will effortlessly own and thrive on.

"We are extremely honoured to win the Most Creative Health App at the Zee Health Awards 2022. This feat would not have been possible without the hard work of our team, the support of our stakeholders, and the love and constant feedback from our users. Thank you everyone for helping us make health and fitness fun. This award will motivate us to keep working towards our mission of making the people of India fit!" says Misaal Turakhia, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, StepSetGo.

The platform tracks the number of steps a user takes over a course of the day and rewards them with coins that can be redeemed through the in app bazaar section. With this unique value proposition, StepSetGo has quickly gained popularity through word of mouth and enjoys a rating of 4.3 on the Google Play Store.

Having known each other for a while, who knew an underused gym membership and the eagerness to be entrepreneurs would bind Shivjeet Ghatge, (CEO), Misaal Turakhia, (Chief Product Officer), and Abhay Pai (Chief Technology Officer), to create a product that would motivate people to stay fit, and not give up within a few months. Armed with their strengths, Abhay looks after the architecture, infrastructure, backend, and integrations, Misaal oversees product, design, and feature development, and Shivjeet handles finance, marketing, and business development. With over 70 employees under their wing, they are constantly working on ideas to improve the product and keep users engaged, through a host of fun features. With an endeavour to make fitness fun, simple, and everlasting, StepSetGo is consistently working towards building a holistic platform that users will effortlessly own and thrive on.

