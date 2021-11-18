STL appoints two industry leaders to accelerate global expansion in Services & Software business

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.stl.tech) STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced two exciting additions to its leadership team in the Services and Software businesses.
STL's Services business is poised for global growth and expansion into the 5G RAN deployment space and the Software business is set to scale globally with innovation at the centre. In line with these ambitious global plans, STL onboarded Praveen Cherian, as the CEO for (https://www.stl.tech/system-integration-services) Network Services Business, and Raman Venkatraman as the CEO for (https://www.stl.tech/network-software-products) Software Business.
Prior to joining STL, Praveen was the Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure Services for India and South East Asia at IBM where he was driving Project based and Managed Services businesses. He also holds directorial positions on the board of reputed IT services and software companies. Raman comes from TCS where he was the Senior Vice President and Global Head for HiTech and Professional Services and also the global head for partnerships and alliances. He has assumed multiple leadership roles across geographies throughout his illustrious career spanning close to three decades.
Praveen and Raman will take over the responsibility from KS Rao who has played a crucial role in scaling these businesses and preparing the strategic road map for their future growth. KS will assume the role of Chief Corporate Officer at STL, leading key partner and ecosystem alliances, driving global policy advocacy and enabling group level legal framework.
With these changes, STL has built a global leadership team, which will unleash non-linear growth for all its business areas and elevate the company's position in the market.
Commenting on the new leadership team structure, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said, "I am thrilled to welcome two senior, statured technology leaders, Praveen and Raman to take on the mantle for Services and Software businesses. I also take this opportunity to congratulate KS on his new role and wish him all the very best. I am confident that together we will unlock our next phase of technology leadership and transform billions of lives through digital networks."
On his appointment, Praveen Cherian,CEO for Services Business, STL, said, "Digital networks are shaping the lives of billions across the globe and STL is playing a pivotal role in this endeavor by building world-class digital infrastructure. I look forward to accelerating this growth trajectory and scaling the Network Services business to newer heights."
Raman Venkatraman, CEO for Software Business, STL, said, "STL has a strong promise for growth given the passionate people, ground breaking technology and extensive market opportunities. I am delighted to join the organization and drive deep customer engagements with an experience rich portfolio of Software Products and Technology Services leveraging the larger group investments with collaborative technology ecosystems and industry domain capabilities, while augmenting the core capabilities of the software business."
Speaking on the executive leadership expansion, KS Rao, Chief Corporate Officer, STL, said, "With several recent acquisitions and a very experienced leadership team, STL is poised for even greater success. I extend a warm welcome to Praveen and Raman and look forward to STL taking big leaps in creating a world-class digital future."
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
