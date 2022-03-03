STL, VMware and ASOCS unveil end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution at MWC 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, together with ASOCS and VMWare, today announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution to address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications.

Unveiled at MWC 2022, where STL demonstrated its All-in 5G offerings, this 5G Enterprise solution will comprise (https://www.stl.tech/access-solutions/5G-small-cells) Garuda, STL's O-RAN 5G indoor/outdoor small cells, CYRUS, Open Distributed Unit and Centralised Unit from ASOCS and VMware Edge Compute Stack as the virtualization layer and cloud management.

5G Enterprise networks have proven to be game-changers for businesses and are set to have a market value of US$ 14 billion by 2028. These future-ready 5G networks will be enabled by open standards-based architectures and will be able to handle dense environments required for seamless indoor coverage.

STL's Garuda small cell radio is ideal for small, medium and large enterprises, supporting more than 30 concurrent user devices per radio. ASOCS' CYRUS, a fully virtualized O-RAN CU/DU enterprise solution, delivers standalone and 5G connectivity in a single software stack. VMware Edge Compute Stack is an edge computing solution that helps to build, run, manage, and protect edge-native applications at the Near and Far Edge. The combination of STL, ASOCS and VMware offers a powerful on-premise fully virtualized and open RAN 5G solution on general-purpose servers; this solution can be hosted alongside enterprise IT infrastructure on general-purpose commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, seamlessly blending with an enterprise's existing infrastructure.

In December 2021, STL & ASOCS had jointly demonstrated the 5G enterprise use-case as a part of the O-RAN Alliance annual plugfest, including the interoperability of Garuda with ASOCS' Distribution Unit/Centralised Unit.

Speaking on the collaboration, Gilad Garon, ASOCS CEO, said: "Our strong partnership with STL and VMware brings a strong end-to-end Private 5G enterprise network solution which we already see being adopted in Smart Manufacturing and the digital transformation to Industry 4.0. With our CYRUS® virtual RAN solution along with STL's Garuda and computation at the edge with VMware, enterprises will be able to easily deploy and manage 5G networks with high high-performance level, security, and flexibility."

Commenting on the solution, Muneyb Minhazuddin, vice president of edge strategy, VMware, said: "We are delighted to associate with STL and ASOCS to bring the 5G enterprise networks solutions to provide compelling benefits to businesses. VMware Edge Compute Stack provides a purpose-built, integrated VM and container-based stack that enables organizations to deploy and secure edge-native apps at the far edge. It will complement STL's Garuda and ASOCS' CYRUS in paving the way for more seamless 5G enterprise connectivity."

Speaking on the collaboration, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: "This collaboration is a testament to the benefits of open networking principles - bringing three partners together to offer a very powerful solution to address various 5G Enterprise opportunities, globally. Enterprises will now be able to leverage a robust, secure 5G network that is easy to scale and upgrade and drives greater levels of service efficiency."

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. (https://www.stl.tech) Read more, (https://www.stl.tech/press_release.html) Contact us.

