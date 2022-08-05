Strategic MoU signed between Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and NIFTEM, Kundli in areas of education and knowledge sharing

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a view to collaborate with well-entrenched partners to propel the benefits of Probiotics, globally acclaimed Probiotic drink manufacturer Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with premier organisation National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli, Sonepat, Haryana.

The MoU entails working closely in the areas of education, sharing knowledge, promoting and populating effective use of each of their resources and explore enhanced opportunities for mutual interest. The MoU was signed between Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and Prof. J.S Rana, Registrar, NIFTEM at the NIFTEM premises.

The MoU between Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli, will entail support and collaboration in a wide spectrum of activities. These would be in the areas of skilled based training, internship, industrial visits of Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. factory etc. Importantly, there will also be an exchange of information on the recent advances in the science of gut microbiota and probiotics, and guidance will be provided to the students on new areas for research in gut microbiota and probiotics. Additionally, both parties will explore, co-operate and collaborate in future activities, which may be mutually beneficial to each other.

Speaking on this collaboration, Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. remarked, "It is heartening to partner with a world-class institution NIFTEM, which works actively in assisting in setting food standards, business incubation and information sharing in India. Our brand comes with a promise of health and happiness across the globe, and we hope that through this collaboration, we can explore and identify new opportunities in health, skill development, research, science etc. Our aim is to bring positive impact on people. Yakult, the iconic probiotic drink which is produced at our state-of-the-art factory in Sonepat, is benefitting Indian consumers with its promise of better intestinal health and immunity. Hence our collaboration is to further our engagement programmes, activities and leverage our core strength, for the benefit of society."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Vice Chancellor NIFTEM said, "NIFTEM has been set up to cater to various stakeholders such as entrepreneurs, industry experts, policy makers etc. Our mission is to set up an International Centre of Excellence which integrates all facets of food technology, entrepreneurship, research and management. We are indeed happy to collaborate with a global brand Yakult, which is popular and enjoyed by consumers, for its health benefits and goodness. The collaboration will help us open new vistas of sharing knowledge, in the domain of science, which will impact the lives of consumers positively."

