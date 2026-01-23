VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) said it has launched a Tokenization as a Service platform for real-world assets, as the company reported nearly threefold growth in revenue and profit amid rising activity across its digital market infrastructure.

The India first listed web3.0 firm said revenue for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025 rose to ₹711.13 crore, compared with ₹254.16 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax increased to ₹67.82 crore from ₹22.34 crore.

For the December quarter, revenue climbed to ₹278.79 crore, with profit after tax of ₹27.89 crore, the company said.

String Metaverse said growth was driven by higher transaction volumes and increased adoption of its blockchain-based settlement and liquidity systems.