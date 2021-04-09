Study Advanced Data Analytics for Executives

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/SRV Media): Eduplusnow is one of the fastest-growing online educational platforms in India with its offerings and utmost passion. The platform is known for providing industry-ready courses which further helps in enhancing one's CV.

At Eduplusnow, the aim is to offer the best online courses in India and play their part in reducing the skill gap in numerous industries. The platform truly strives to revolutionize the online education sector.

Keeping in mind the ever-changing world, Eduplusnow has recently launched its Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Analytics for Executives. Launched in collaboration with the Indian Statistical Institute, the course will impart a hands-on, knowledge-rich, and case study-centred experience. This weekend course allows flexibility for working executives. Through this course, students can get a real understanding of how to handle data and further analyse it. It is specially designed for executives and leaders with more than five years of experience across the breadth & depth of organisations of any nature and all sizes.

Those interested in pursuing the course can access learning resources anywhere, according to their convenience and gain valuable skills to transform their lives in meaningful ways. The highly flexible learning platform comprises experts from various fields and reputed universities. With their Advanced Data Analytics course, Eduplusnow aims to provide students with the ability to make sense from immense amounts of data and discover insights required to make decisive, well-informed decisions. Irrespective of the scale of the organization, the innovative advanced data analytics course is a must for executives.

Sachin Satpute, Director of Eduplusnow, says, "Through Eduplusnow, we wish to level the playing field and provide executives and everyone else to learn new skills pertaining to their industry. The skill gap across industries is concerning and we wish to make an impact on the situation. To change this, we offer a plethora of courses across various fields to help as many people as we can. With our latest Post Graduate program in Advanced Data Analytics, we not only aim to close the skill gap but also impart the knowledge required in the future. Our comprehensive curriculum covers numerous important topics and provides students with more opportunities to hone their skills. Despite the unprecedented situation, our team has worked tirelessly and with complete dedication to keep the operations running smoothly and to continually impart knowledge."

The curriculum offered involves comprehensive data analytics in multiple application areas. Some of the aspects covered in the course include Data Preparation, Visual Analytics and Exploratory Data Analysis, Modeling, Classification, Clustering, Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Deep Neural Network, and Case Studies. Additionally, students can master tools such as Tableau, Minitab, Python, Power BI, and many more. The aspirants need not have prior programming or coding knowledge to enrol for this program.

Furthermore, students after completing the course can look towards new job avenues in roles such as Data Scientist, Business Analytics Manager, and various others. At Eduplusnow, the goal is to churn out global leaders with expertise in various skills. As the world moves towards automation and complete digital transformation, data and those who can analyse it effectively will be key in the future.

