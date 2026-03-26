VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Workspace aggregator Stylework today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform, Stylework.AI, at the India Flexible Workspace Summit 2026, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). As the Platinum Partner for the event, Stylework used the platform to introduce its latest innovation aimed at transforming workspace management. The launch was led by Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of Stylework, during a special session focused on the future of intelligent workplace solutions. Held in Mumbai, the summit brought together policymakers, real estate leaders, enterprise CXOs and flexible workspace operators to discuss the evolving role of technology and flexibility in shaping India's work culture.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Khandelwal said, "Stylework.AI is designed to redefine how enterprises, SMEs and professionals access and manage workspace ecosystems. We are moving beyond flexibility to what we call 'intelligent flexibility', where data, automation and experience-led design enable faster, smarter and more sustainable decision-making." Building on Stylework's presence across 125+ cities and a network of over 4500+ workspaces, the new AI platform will enable businesses to analyse space utilisation, streamline hybrid work strategies and optimise costs through predictive insights. Now in its third edition, the summit marks an ongoing collaboration between FICCI and Stylework since 2021, focused on advancing India's flexible workspace ecosystem. This year's theme, "Technology, Sustainability, and the Next Wave of Flex Work Evolution," highlighted the importance of enterprise agility and responsible innovation.

Industry stakeholders at the summit emphasised that the flexible workspace sector has seen strong growth over the past decade, expanding across Tier I and Tier II cities. This growth has enabled decentralisation, reduced entry barriers and allowed companies to operate closer to talent pools, strengthening the sector's strategic importance in India's economic trajectory. As per FICCI , "Over the past decade, the sector has expanded rapidly across Tier I and II cities, driving decentralised growth, lowering entry barriers and enabling companies to operate closer to talent pools. Achieving a USD 10 billion flexible workspace industry by 2030 will require strong collaboration between industry, policymakers, urban authorities and financial institutions. Through the India Flexible Workspace platform, FICCI continues to facilitate this dialogue and enable coordinated action across stakeholders."

They also noted that achieving a USD 10 billion flexible workspace industry by 2030 will require deeper collaboration between industry, policymakers, urban authorities and financial institutions. Platforms such as the FICCI India Flexible Workspace Summit, along with sectoral initiatives including industry reports led by CBRE India, are expected to play a key role in enabling this coordinated growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)