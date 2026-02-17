VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, a global player in pigment and colour solutions, has established a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune as part of strengthening its global operating model. The centre has been developed in partnership with Genpact, a global advanced technology and services firm.

Located alongside Sudarshan Chemical's global headquarters in Pune, the GCC will consolidate key enterprise functions that were earlier spread across geographies. The move aims to improve governance, enhance coordination, and ensure consistent execution across the company's global operations as it scales internationally.

Rajesh Rathi, Global Chairman and Managing Director of Sudarshan Chemical, said the GCC is a strategic investment to drive operational excellence. "As we expand globally, process efficiency and disciplined execution are critical. The GCC will enable faster and more consistent delivery for customers while fostering a culture of continuous improvement," he said.