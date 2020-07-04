Sunflame honoured to be recognised as 'ET Iconic Brand of India 2020'

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunflame, one of the leading companies in India for Kitchen Appliances has been recognised as one of the 'Iconic Brands of India 2020' by The Economics Times, for their constant efforts in building brand trust and loyalty amongst Indian households.

As a yearly ritual, Economic Times brings together some of the most iconic brands that have gained traction not just in India but also globally for their track record of excellence, in the process, carving out a distinct identity that resonated with audiences. ET Iconic Brands, started in 2017 as an endeavour to recognise successful brands of Indian origin.

"Iconic Brands are a perfect blend of Product leadership, Operational Excellence and Ultimate Customer Service. They know how to connect with their customers on a deeper level, representing a certain selection of cultural values through products, effective communication, and most importantly meeting the aspiration of the consumers as today's consumers don't want to simply purchase a product, they desire the total brand experience. Achieving an Iconic Brand identity especially from The Economic Times means that Sunflame as a brand has become more than just a convenient option to its customer rather an essential part of their lifestyle and identity," said KL Verma.

Admired and packed with meaning, these truly iconic brands inspire passion and fierce loyalty among their customers. They represent the gold standard of branding, and they are the focus of attention of The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India. The track record of excellence demonstrated by these brands and personalities have seen them gain traction not just in India but also globally, in the process, carving out a distinct identity that resonated with their respective audiences.

The 3rd Edition showcases successful brand stories and outlines the DNA of these legendary brands, taking a deep dive into what has made them stand out and what they are doing as an ongoing process to live up to their iconic status. The exceptional growth stories of these homegrown brands mark them out as icons truly worthy of emulation.

