Sunrise Oncology Centre to launch comprehensive cancer care centre in Borivali West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunrise Oncology Centre, founded in 2017 by Dr Ashay Karpe, Girish Korde, and Dr Bharat Bhosale, is all set to launch its new centre on 29th July, 2022 in Borivali West.
The new centre to be launched is a comprehensive cancer care provider - which will not only provide core systemic treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, etc. but will also cover all the other aspects required by the patient, including psychological counselling, nutrition advice, physiotherapy, genetic counselling, pain management, etc. Experts in medical oncology trained from Tata Hospital and other apex institutes in India will be providing treatment at this centre.
The new centre is well equipped with latest systems and technologies. To ensure that best quality treatment is delivered, the new centre offers systems like the scalp cooling machine, laminar flow machine and also utilizes Oncology focused patient management software.
Through this comprehensive cancer care facility, the aim is to bridge the existing gaps in the cancer treatment paradigm in India, such as access to innovative treatments, treatment delivery focusing on value-based care, and prioritizing patient and caregiver experience. The vision is to become the first choice for comprehensive, holistic and international guideline-oriented cancer care.
Padmashri Prof. (Dr) Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre (Chief Guest), says, "Cancer Care needs to be approached in a comprehensive and holistic manner, ensuring interventions for a patient's physical, emotional and social well-being. Early screening is key, and with state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly experienced oncologists, Sunrise Oncology Centre will be able to provide high quality, comprehensive cancer care to many."
Prof. (Dr.) Shripad Banavali, Director Academics, Tata Memorial Centre (Guest of Honour), says, "The team is a panel of expert doctors who are highly qualified and experienced in different spheres of cancer care. This multi-disciplinary approach combined with an attitude of compassion will ensure that the patient and caregiver experience is prioritized."
