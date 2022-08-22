Superstar Ranveer Singh inaugurates Ditas in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI/PNN): Delhi's Favourite Restro & Bar is now in Mumbai and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh inaugurated it. "Ditas is a hybrid restaurant where it is a restaurant during the day and a plush bar at night. When we decided to open it in Mumbai, we could only think of a superstar like Ranveer Singh to launch Ditas. His energy, flamboyance, and aura conjugate with Ditas," says Utsav Khaitan, Co-owner of Ditas.

Encapsulating the charm of the European aura, the restro-bar is built to perfection and is sure to enhance your dining experience. Ditas offers you an experience where you can enjoy a burst of international flavour from the Spanish, Mediterranean, and European and dash of Pan Asian food with an Art Nouveau-style interior to offer an opulent ambience.

Ditas, co-founded by Udita and Utsav Khaitan, is an ode to a huge part of their relationship - travelling across the globe! Between travelling the world and creating priceless memories, they discovered their love for food and dreamed of turning their shared passion into something more significant - something that everyone could be a part of! This passion and love materialized into what we know as 'Ditas, Delhi'!

The space has been designed to provide a cosy and comfortable atmosphere while enveloping its patrons in the lap of luxury.

The restro-bar's success is in its simplicity and luxury in the field of culinary art by Udita, who holds a diploma in patisserie from the famed "Le Cordon Bleu," London, and Utsav, a finance whiz and wine enthusiast. They are now prepared to bring this success to Mumbai!

Udita, a culinary expert, says, "The visual representation of cooking lends itself to art. Culinary preparation is both art and science in the modern kitchen. Both join hands to create those mouth-watering dishes that make us blissful".

Ayush Gupta, CEO at Ditas, is intrigued by unusual combinations and loves being challenged with new and exciting offerings. Inspired by different regions of Europe and made with utmost passion and creativity, he has set his sights on bringing Ditas to the global theatre by opening the first international outlet in San Francisco in November 2022.

Soak in the authentic opulent ambience, indulge in the delectable spread and set out on a food journey like never before with the magic of DITAS.

Ditas is sure to be your new favourite spot in the city!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)