PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: For Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, the next phase is beginning with something the company has built for decades: buildings. While infrastructure remains at the core of its business, the company is seeing renewed opportunity in building construction and RCC frame structures, areas where it has an established execution track record. With a strong foundation in EPC, the focus now is on putting these capabilities back to work, strengthening execution and taking on larger and more complex projects. Supreme Infra has delivered commercial buildings, institutional structures and projects for government agencies over the years, giving it a strong base in construction. Its experience in engineering, project management and execution provides the foundation for the current revival, with buildings and housing forming an important part of the initial pipeline alongside its wider infrastructure opportunities.

Building on an Established Capability Supreme Infra has executed a range of structures over the years, including Supreme Business Park in Powai, along with projects for various government and institutional clients. That experience is relevant as demand for large and technically complex buildings continues across Mumbai and other urban markets. RCC frame structures and building projects require expertise across excavation, piling, structural work and project management. As Vikram Sharma, Managing Director, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, explains, "Mumbai's real estate market is moving towards integrated development, where residential, commercial, and social infrastructure complement each other. Our four decades of experience in construction and infrastructure, along with our land assets across established locations, give us a strong understanding of how these ecosystems are built."

Brookfield Shows What the Building Platform Can Support Supreme Infra announced its partnership with Brookfield in December 2025 for the development of a large Global Capability Centre in Powai. The project spans around six acres and is planned to include approximately 2 million sq ft of office space. It is expected to attract investment of more than $1 billion and create significant employment in the region. A project of this size requires strong construction capabilities, local knowledge, and the ability to execute complex building works at scale. The development brings the group's long-standing presence in Powai into focus. Housing Adds to the Opportunity

Housing is another area where Supreme Infra can deploy its established construction capabilities. Mumbai's housing market continues to generate demand, while redevelopment and urban regeneration are creating opportunities for experienced construction companies. For Supreme Infra, this creates scope to participate in residential projects while bringing the same engineering and execution strengths it applies to commercial and institutional construction. Its understanding of Mumbai's built environment and presence across established locations add to that opportunity. The combination of land, construction experience and local market knowledge can be relevant in a city where development is shaped by redevelopment, mixed-use growth and constrained land availability. "We see a clear opportunity to bring that experience into housing while continuing to participate in commercial development. The Brookfield partnership in Powai is a significant validation of our capabilities, but our focus is on building a larger, sustainable real estate platform over the long term," Sharma adds.

Execution Remains the Growth Engine Supreme Infra's capabilities span roads, bridges, railways, water, power and buildings, giving it a diversified EPC base from which to rebuild scale. Recent project wins and a strengthening order book are creating opportunities to put these capabilities back to work. Building projects provide a strong starting point because of the company's existing experience and execution track record. Supreme Infra's next phase is ultimately about putting four decades of construction and infrastructure experience to work across a new pipeline of projects. For more information, please visit: https://www.supremeinfra.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)