Sussanne Khan designs luxurious villa 'Aangan' for Avas Wellness Living Project in Alibaug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avas Wellness Living Project, a holistic boutique development in Awas Village, Alibaug, will have a world class Wellness Center and Spa and a limited number of luxury villas, the first of which is Aangan designed by Sussanne Khan, Founder of The Charcoal Project.

The concept for Aangan has been inspired and built around the sense of community and embracing the local environment to make living more harmonious, in tune with nature, blending elegance and comfort. A combination of California coastal with accents of the Konkan countryside, the soft pink native stone that clads the villa exteriors are seamlessly combined with high ceilings and narrow framed glass windows, inviting nature inside.

In the rustic luxury of Aangan at Avas, a grand Aztec inspired teak wood door welcomes you home while the minimalist luxury furnishings invite you to linger peacefully. Each room in the four and a half bedroom villa is designed keeping in mind every need of a household. With a large family style wooden dining table that allows its members to come together to dine and spend quality time together, the secluded master bedroom at the same time with its arched doorways distances from the crowd and provides privacy.

Sussanne Khan, while talking about the collaboration says, "At Aangan, we wanted to bring in whatever was outside into the inside. The grand ceiling height and the windows we have used definitely added to that value. We wanted to create the oasis of a modern home within this rural setting, which was earthy and beautiful. And the concept came to me - an amalgamation of the energies of the village into our modern home. And it was a process, a lot of back and forth on our (Aditya Kilachand and my) energies and we got along really well to discuss what we thought was a good combination."

While talking about his dream project, Aditya Kilachand, CEO of Avas Wellness says, "I've been lucky to find a team that shares my vision for Avas Wellness and my dear friend Sussanne has a big role to play in making my vision come alive. She is immensely talented and her design sensibility of luxury with a laid-back vibe is exactly the approach Aangan needed."

