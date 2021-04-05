SWA Diamonds launch solitaire- aims at 1000 stores by 2023

You would like to read
- Netizens are beaming with joy as they are winning IGI-certified natural diamonds and sharing smiles
- Ace Filmmaker Gautham Menon's commercial for Malabar Gold & Diamonds captures Tamil womanhood
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha
- Surat's Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, a prominent name in the CVD Diamond industry is participating in the Sparkle Exhibition
- Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) achieves the New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring
Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kerala-based SWA Diamonds launched its solitaire at the glittering function in Kochi. Brand ambassador Poornima Indrajith did the launch.
SWA Diamonds is a brand owned by Capestone, South India's one of the largest manufacturers of gold, diamond, and platinum ornaments based out of Malappuram in Kerala. It supplies gold, diamond and platinum ornaments to almost all leading jewellers in South India and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship.
The launch of solitaire is aimed at making diamonds an investment opportunity like gold. The fear of loss of value when one sells the diamonds is the main concern that prevents customers from investing in high-value diamonds.
SWA assures a full value buy-back guarantee according to the prevailing market rates which makes SWA Solitaire an excellent investment option. It confirms to perfect 4C's specifications by GIA (Gemological Institute of America) All ornaments sold are manufactured directly at the brand's own manufacturing facility.
SWA diamonds was launched as an affordable diamond brand in the year 2019 and in spite of the adverse market conditions due to COVID 19, the company could place its products in more than 75 stores within 495 days. The products which are sold on MRP, are well accepted and comes with a 100 buyback guarantee as well as the quality assurance certificate from IGI and GIA.
The product range includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, and nose pins, and the price ranges from Rs 5000 - Rs 800000.
SWA diamonds plans to achieve the target of 200 stores in Kerala by the year-end and plans to have a dealership network of 1000 stores across south India by 2023. It launched its first store in Tamilnadu in Nagercoil last week.
The managing director of the group Abdul Gafur told that every woman desires a diamond and SWA diamond take it as a privilege to give the best quality diamond at an affordable price range so that they get what they aspire for. The company's efforts are to make it available at all tier two and tier three cities of India so that diamonds reach the women in rural India too.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor