SWA Diamonds launch solitaire- aims at 1000 stores by 2023

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kerala-based SWA Diamonds launched its solitaire at the glittering function in Kochi. Brand ambassador Poornima Indrajith did the launch.

SWA Diamonds is a brand owned by Capestone, South India's one of the largest manufacturers of gold, diamond, and platinum ornaments based out of Malappuram in Kerala. It supplies gold, diamond and platinum ornaments to almost all leading jewellers in South India and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship.

The launch of solitaire is aimed at making diamonds an investment opportunity like gold. The fear of loss of value when one sells the diamonds is the main concern that prevents customers from investing in high-value diamonds.

SWA assures a full value buy-back guarantee according to the prevailing market rates which makes SWA Solitaire an excellent investment option. It confirms to perfect 4C's specifications by GIA (Gemological Institute of America) All ornaments sold are manufactured directly at the brand's own manufacturing facility.

SWA diamonds was launched as an affordable diamond brand in the year 2019 and in spite of the adverse market conditions due to COVID 19, the company could place its products in more than 75 stores within 495 days. The products which are sold on MRP, are well accepted and comes with a 100 buyback guarantee as well as the quality assurance certificate from IGI and GIA.

The product range includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, and nose pins, and the price ranges from Rs 5000 - Rs 800000.

SWA diamonds plans to achieve the target of 200 stores in Kerala by the year-end and plans to have a dealership network of 1000 stores across south India by 2023. It launched its first store in Tamilnadu in Nagercoil last week.

The managing director of the group Abdul Gafur told that every woman desires a diamond and SWA diamond take it as a privilege to give the best quality diamond at an affordable price range so that they get what they aspire for. The company's efforts are to make it available at all tier two and tier three cities of India so that diamonds reach the women in rural India too.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)