PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Swiggy Limited, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced the launch of Swiggy Dineout's widely popular Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2026. Launched with Bhuvan Bam as the official ambassador for GIRF 2026, integrating the much loved universe of BB Ki Vines into India's biggest dining festival. Following the phenomenal success of last year's editions, GIRF 2026 returns bigger, better and louder with a simple, powerful promise: Bill Half. Party Full. Starting 15 February 2026, diners can enjoy up to 50 percent off at 40,000+ top restaurants in 60+ cities in India. The offers are available across categories including cafes, pubs, bars, luxury dining and family restaurants for two full months. Diners can not only unlock up to 50 percent off on their food bill, but also get an additional 10% instant discount across all HDFC Bank cards and avail 10% back as Dinecash on every order when booking via Dineout.

Leading this year's cultural moment is Bhuvan Bam, who brings the iconic world of BB Ki Vines into the heart of GIRF 2026. The campaign integrates beloved characters including Babloo, Babli, Sameer and Bhuvan, each representing relatable diner archetypes India instantly recognises. In the flagship film, the BB Ki Vines universe takes on a familiar dining anxiety. Babloo worries about discount caps and fine print. Sameer confidently explains the scale of GIRF. The insight is simple but powerful. When the bill is half, hesitation disappears. Celebrations get bigger. Group plans become spontaneous. The vibe changes. Commenting on the launch, Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP Marketing and Revenue, Swiggy Dineout, said "GIRF is one of India's largest dining movements. Our focus every year is to make dining out more rewarding, more accessible and more frequent for consumers, while unlocking sustained incremental footfalls and revenue growth for our restaurant partners. With Bhuvan and the BB Ki Vines universe, we are tapping into characters that India deeply relates to. Babloo, Babli and Sameer represent real diner mindsets we see on the platform every day, from the bill conscious planner to the value maximiser to the spontaneous celebration starter."

The GIRF 2026 theme, 'Bill Half. Party Full.', captures the core emotional insight behind dining out. Dining out is a joy. The Bill is the only brake. Take that away and the celebration scales. From the established dining capitals of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai to emerging culinary hotspots like Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Udaipur, GIRF 2026 ensures that every foodie across 60+ cities gets to celebrate their way. The campaign will roll out across digital, social, and creator ecosystems as well as in-app storytelling formats, with deep integration of BB Ki Vines characters across performance marketing, platform creatives and cultural moments.

Beyond discounts, GIRF 2026 introduces high energy activations including limited time Crazzzy Deals of the Day, complimentary cocktails and mocktails at select partner bars, and extended happy hours across participating venues. This year's edition features participation from leading brands such as Cafe Coffee Day, Barista, Good Flippin Burgers, Punjab Grill, YouMee, Krishnapatnam, Biergarten, Ironhill and several other popular dining destinations. Link of the film- https://www.instagram.com/p/DU0Nc8ViB1q/ About Dineout Swiggy Dineout is India's leading dining out and table booking platform, bringing together 48,000+ restaurants across 60+ cities and enabling consumers to seamlessly discover, reserve and pay at their favourite cafes, pubs, fine dining and luxury restaurants. Integrated within the Swiggy app, Dineout offers instant table reservations, up to 50% off on dining, rewarding payment benefits such as DineCash and bank partnerships, and a frictionless in restaurant payment experience. Backed by Swiggy's technology and consumer reach, Swiggy Dineout also empowers restaurant partners with demand generation, marketing visibility and performance led growth solutions, redefining how India dines out.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844385/5669251/Swiggy_Dineout_Logo.jpg