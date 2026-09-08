NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Swyom Advisors Limited, the SEBI-registered investment manager to the Swyom India Alpha Fund, marked the completion of three years of operations at Beyond Alpha: Chapter 3, an evening reception held on Saturday, 5 September at the Grand Ballroom, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The gathering brought together the firm's investors, distribution partners, service providers and associates from across the Indian capital markets ecosystem. The evening ran under the theme 'Building Bonds, Breaking Boundaries, Blazing Beyond', a framing the firm has used to describe the three priorities it says have defined its first three years: deepening relationships with its stakeholders, widening the research questions it is willing to take on, and building the institutional infrastructure to carry both forward.

"Three years is a short life for an investment firm, but it has not been a quiet one," said Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Swyom Advisors Limited. "This period has handed Indian markets a broad market advance, a mid-cycle correction, a geopolitical energy shock and a sharp reversal in foreign flows. Firms are not built in benign conditions. What we take from these three years is a working method we trust, a team that has been tested, and the relationships that made both possible." Building the firm In a presentation to guests, Agarwal set out the firm's progress as an operating business. Swyom Advisors now manages assets of over Rs. 300 crore across close to 200 investors, and has grown to a team of more than 20 professionals, including a dedicated in-house research team. Growth in assets under management reflects a combination of investor inflows and market movement and is not a representation of returns.

Aditi Kedia, Director, Swyom Advisors Limited, spoke to the widening of the firm's investor and partner base over the three years, and to the work of building a distribution network across independent advisers, wealth platforms and family offices. Sweta Agarwal, Director and a member of the firm's Investment Committee, closed the evening with a vote of thanks, in which more than 24 partner firms and professional associates were formally recognised for their role in the firm's first three years. A maturing alternatives market Speaking to the wider context, Agarwal pointed to the changing composition of India's alternatives market. Citing SEBI's Alternative Investment Funds statistics, he noted that total commitments raised across AIFs have reached approximately Rs. 16.94 lakh crore since the framework was introduced in 2012, with Category III funds accounting for around Rs. 3.15 lakh crore - the fastest-growing of the three categories. Category III funds, which pursue diverse and often complex strategies, have moved over the past decade from a niche allocation to a recognised line item in the portfolios of Indian family offices and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

The firm noted that three years of continuous operation is also the point at which institutional allocators and intermediaries typically begin formal evaluation of a manager, making the anniversary an operational milestone as much as a symbolic one. "The Indian alternatives market is at the stage where the conversation has to move past product and towards process," Agarwal said. "Allocators are asking harder questions about how decisions get made, how risk is governed, what happens when a thesis is wrong. Those are the right questions, and the firms that answer them plainly are the ones this market will reward with longevity."

The programme also included a fireside conversation on the premiumisation of Indian consumption between Sanjay Mishra, a consumer-sector business leader who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, India and Chief Executive Officer, New Business at Marico, and Jaideep Kanse, Business Consulting Partner at Swyom and former Chief Marketing Officer at Asian Paints. What comes next Setting out the firm's priorities for the period ahead, Agarwal described an ambition framed less around size than around institutional depth. Swyom Advisors has opened an office in Kolkata as it widens its partner network beyond western India, has strengthened its research function with institutional data and analytics infrastructure, and is adding to both its research and sales teams. The firm is separately evaluating a presence at GIFT City as a route to a more geographically diversified investor base. Alongside these, it says it will continue to invest in governance, talent and investor experience as the business scales.

About Swyom Advisors Limited Swyom Advisors Limited is the investment manager to the Swyom India Alpha Fund, a Category III Alternative Investment Fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration No. IN/AIF3/22-23/1170). The firm commenced operations in September 2023 and is headquartered in Mumbai. Further information is available at www.swyom.com. This release is issued for information purposes only. It does not constitute, and must not be construed as, an offer, invitation, inducement or solicitation to subscribe to, purchase or deal in units of any scheme of any Alternative Investment Fund. Units of Alternative Investment Funds are offered solely by way of private placement to eligible investors, through and on the terms of the relevant private placement memorandum and constitutive documents. Nothing in this release constitutes investment advice or a recommendation in respect of any security or company, and no reference to any person or organisation should be read as such. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks; read all related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of, and carries no assurance of, future results.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)